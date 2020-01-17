+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
17.01.2020 02:30:00

Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2020 FinTech Guide

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked in the legal category of Chambers and Partners' 2020 FinTech Guide in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Poland jurisdictions.

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, shareholder in the firm's Mexico City office, was recognized in the guide's Mexican FinTech market.

In addition, the following shareholders were listed as notable practitioners:

  • Dr. Viola Bensinger: Berlin
  • Michal Fereniec: Warsaw
  • Barbara A. Jones: Los Angeles
  • Koichiro Ohashi: Tokyo

The Fintech Guide describes Greenberg Traurig in the United States as a "[h]ighly capable blockchain and cryptocurrency practice respected by peers and clients alike for the quality of its counsel on innovative matters. The firm is well positioned to provide expert advice on a wide range of issues from fund formation and security token offerings to the development of blockchain solutions. Greenberg can utilise its top-class capabilities in consumer protection and anti-money laundering matters to serve financial institutions and disruptive startups in the FinTech industry."

Chambers also states that in Japan, "The firm has a wealth of experience servicing foreign currency exchange, overseas remittance and payment services providers. Such knowledge favourably disposes Greenberg Traurig to clients offering cross-border e-money services and employing peer-to-peer models. The firm is widely respected by clients for its expertise in advising on financial instruments and exchange law mandates in Japan."

In Mexico, Chambers notes the firm is "[c]elebrated across the Mexican FinTech market for its work in the venture capital arena," adding that "Greenberg Traurig's practice operates at the heart of the country's FinTech community, working closely with both investment funds and startups to empower ground-breaking entrepreneurs and promote the growth of the industry. The firm equally brings formidable capability in payments and lending platforms, advising a roster of leading clients on regulatory matters."

Greenberg Traurig's Poland team is described by Chambers as advising "FinTech investors and investees through its greatly experienced and sophisticated corporate and capital markets teams. The firm has a robust track record for being particularly helpful to incumbent institutions, venture capital funds and financial services companies involved in money transfer, card and payment systems."

The annual FinTech Guide is a part of Chambers and Partners' Professional Advisers series. It features leading professionals in the legal, venture capital, consulting, and public relations aspects of FinTech and covers 37 jurisdictions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain Group: Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain Group is comprised of more than 75 attorneys across multiple legal disciplines in key financial hubs around the world. The Task Force advises clients on matters ranging from token generation events, smart contracts, initial coin offerings, fund formation, MSB and FinCEN registration, cryptocurrency exchanges, digital cities, to the development and licensing of blockchain-as-a-service. Our team also advises governments and municipalities on evolving or model regulatory standards and other pertinent matters relating to blockchain.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
QIAGEN-Aktien in New York von Übernahmespekulationen beflügelt
Chefin der Kohlekommission lehnt Braunkohle-Vereinbarung ab
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,11 Dollar - auch zum Franken weiter unter Druck
KW 3: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin steigt auf 9'000 US-Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;