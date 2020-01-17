Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2020 FinTech Guide

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was ranked in the legal category of Chambers and Partners' 2020 FinTech Guide in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Poland jurisdictions.

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, shareholder in the firm's Mexico City office, was recognized in the guide's Mexican FinTech market.

In addition, the following shareholders were listed as notable practitioners:



Dr. Viola Bensinger : Berlin

: Michal Fereniec: Warsaw

Barbara A. Jones : Los Angeles

: Koichiro Ohashi : Tokyo

The Fintech Guide describes Greenberg Traurig in the United States as a "[h]ighly capable blockchain and cryptocurrency practice respected by peers and clients alike for the quality of its counsel on innovative matters. The firm is well positioned to provide expert advice on a wide range of issues from fund formation and security token offerings to the development of blockchain solutions. Greenberg can utilise its top-class capabilities in consumer protection and anti-money laundering matters to serve financial institutions and disruptive startups in the FinTech industry."

Chambers also states that in Japan, "The firm has a wealth of experience servicing foreign currency exchange, overseas remittance and payment services providers. Such knowledge favourably disposes Greenberg Traurig to clients offering cross-border e-money services and employing peer-to-peer models. The firm is widely respected by clients for its expertise in advising on financial instruments and exchange law mandates in Japan."

In Mexico, Chambers notes the firm is "[c]elebrated across the Mexican FinTech market for its work in the venture capital arena," adding that "Greenberg Traurig's practice operates at the heart of the country's FinTech community, working closely with both investment funds and startups to empower ground-breaking entrepreneurs and promote the growth of the industry. The firm equally brings formidable capability in payments and lending platforms, advising a roster of leading clients on regulatory matters."

Greenberg Traurig's Poland team is described by Chambers as advising "FinTech investors and investees through its greatly experienced and sophisticated corporate and capital markets teams. The firm has a robust track record for being particularly helpful to incumbent institutions, venture capital funds and financial services companies involved in money transfer, card and payment systems."

The annual FinTech Guide is a part of Chambers and Partners' Professional Advisers series. It features leading professionals in the legal, venture capital, consulting, and public relations aspects of FinTech and covers 37 jurisdictions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain Group: Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain Group is comprised of more than 75 attorneys across multiple legal disciplines in key financial hubs around the world. The Task Force advises clients on matters ranging from token generation events, smart contracts, initial coin offerings, fund formation, MSB and FinCEN registration, cryptocurrency exchanges, digital cities, to the development and licensing of blockchain-as-a-service. Our team also advises governments and municipalities on evolving or model regulatory standards and other pertinent matters relating to blockchain.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP