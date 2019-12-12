Greenberg Traurig Mexico City Attorneys Speak at International Forum in China

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erick Hernández Gallego and Hugo López Coll, shareholders in the Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, participated as panelists in the 2019 International Commercial & Legal Cooperation Forum held Nov. 26-28 in Changsha, China. The event was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The forum attracted more than 900 attendees, including government leaders and officials, entrepreneurs, legal advisors from large Chinese state-owned and private companies, attorneys, and scholars, according to event organizers.

López Coll, a member of the firm's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, spoke on the "Cross-Border Investment and International Trade Compliance" panel. He presented recent developments and trends in the enforcement of anti-corruption laws in Mexico and Latin America, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and corporate social responsibility policies.

Hernández Gallego spoke about investment opportunities for Chinese companies in Mexico as part of the "Mexico Countries Business Environment Promotion and Exchange Meeting" panel. He addressed important corporate, investment, and regulatory aspects that must be considered when doing business with private and public companies in Mexico. Fellow panel members included executives from the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in China (MEXCHAM) and Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We continue to see growing interest from Chinese investors in the traditional energy and infrastructure projects, and increased participation in the manufacturing and services sectors in Mexico and Latin America," said Hernández Gallego, who is a member of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice. "Greenberg Traurig represents Chinese state-owned and non-state investment companies in landmark projects across the region, and we are committed to serving our clients as strategic legal advisors for their upcoming projects."

About Greenberg Traurig Mexico: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading banking, corporate, M&A, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and competition practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.