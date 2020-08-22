22.08.2020 01:30:00

Greenberg Traurig has the Most Attorneys in Best Lawyers in America - 14th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America than any other law firm in the guide. This is the 14th consecutive year the firm has achieved this recognition. In the United States, over 400 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized in the guide, including 26 who were named Lawyer of the Year in their respective practices and markets. (List of all Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America).

According to Best Lawyers, inclusion in its guide is completely based on peer-review and only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a "Lawyer of the Year."

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" are:

  • Fred W. Baggett: Government Relations Practice, Tallahassee
  • Donn A. Beloff: Corporate Law, Fort Lauderdale
  • Bridget A. Berry: Employment Law – Management, West Palm Beach
  • Mark F. Bideau: Litigation – Construction, West Palm Beach
  • Brian H. Blaney: Venture Capital Law, Phoenix
  • Lucia A. Dougherty: Administrative/Regulatory Law, Miami
  • Mark E. Ferrario: Litigation – Construction, Las Vegas
  • Carl A. Fornaris: Securities Regulation, Miami
  • James R. George: Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Fort Lauderdale
  • Laurie L. Gildan: Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach
  • Bruce H. Giles-Klein: Public Finance Law, Miami
  • Henry M. Greenberg: Health Care Law, Albany
  • Barbara A. Hall: Government Relations Practice, Fort Lauderdale
  • Gregory W. Herbert: Litigation – Patent, Orlando
  • Harold N. Iselin: Government Relations Practice, Albany
  • Bradford D. Kaufman: Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach
  • Mark C. Lee: Corporate Law, Sacramento
  • Kara L. MacCullough: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale
  • Paul B. McCawley: Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale
  • James M. Nelson: Litigation - Labor and Employment, Sacramento
  • David G. Palmer: Litigation – Securities, Denver
  • David C. Peck: Health Care Law, Fort Lauderdale
  • Barry Richard: Appellate Practice, Tallahassee
  • Gary A. Saul: Real Estate Law, Miami
  • Martha J. Schoonover: Immigration Law, Washington, D.C.
  • Robert S. Thompson, III: Native American Law, Denver

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" for having the most listed lawyers in a specific location or practice area in the following:

Practice Areas Nationwide:

  • Administrative/Regulatory Law
  • Corporate Law
  • Entertainment Law – Music
  • Government Relations Practice
  • Litigation – Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

States/Practices:

  • Colorado: Health Care Law
  • Florida: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Georgia: Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music
  • Nevada: Trademark Law

Metro markets/Practices:

Those with the most lawyers ranked in 2021, overall for that metro-market, plus any individual practices ranked:

  • Fort Lauderdale, FL: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law
  • Las Vegas, NV: Trademark Law
  • West Palm Beach, FL: Litigation – Securities

Additional metro-markets with practice rankings:

  • Atlanta, GA: Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music
  • Denver, CO: Health Care Law
  • Miami, FL: Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law
  • Tallahassee, FL: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

