Greenberg Traurig has the Most Attorneys in Best Lawyers in America - 14th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America than any other law firm in the guide. This is the 14th consecutive year the firm has achieved this recognition. In the United States, over 400 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized in the guide, including 26 who were named Lawyer of the Year in their respective practices and markets. (List of all Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America).

According to Best Lawyers, inclusion in its guide is completely based on peer-review and only one lawyer in each practice and designated metropolitan area is recognized as a "Lawyer of the Year."

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2021 "Lawyer of the Year" are:



Fred W. Baggett : Government Relations Practice, Tallahassee

: Government Relations Practice, Donn A. Beloff : Corporate Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Corporate Law, Bridget A. Berry : Employment Law – Management, West Palm Beach

: Employment Law – Management, Mark F. Bideau : Litigation – Construction, West Palm Beach

: Litigation – Construction, Brian H. Blaney : Venture Capital Law, Phoenix

: Venture Capital Law, Lucia A. Dougherty : Administrative/Regulatory Law, Miami

: Administrative/Regulatory Law, Mark E. Ferrario : Litigation – Construction, Las Vegas

: Litigation – Construction, Carl A. Fornaris : Securities Regulation, Miami

: Securities Regulation, James R. George : Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Fort Lauderdale

: Litigation - Trusts and Estates, Laurie L. Gildan : Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach

: Real Estate Law, Bruce H. Giles-Klein : Public Finance Law, Miami

: Public Finance Law, Henry M. Greenberg : Health Care Law, Albany

: Health Care Law, Barbara A. Hall : Government Relations Practice, Fort Lauderdale

: Government Relations Practice, Gregory W. Herbert : Litigation – Patent, Orlando

: Litigation – Patent, Harold N. Iselin : Government Relations Practice, Albany

: Government Relations Practice, Bradford D. Kaufman : Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach

: Litigation – Securities, Mark C. Lee : Corporate Law, Sacramento

: Corporate Law, Kara L. MacCullough : Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Paul B. McCawley : Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Tax Law, James M. Nelson : Litigation - Labor and Employment, Sacramento

: Litigation - Labor and Employment, David G. Palmer : Litigation – Securities, Denver

: Litigation – Securities, David C. Peck : Health Care Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Health Care Law, Barry Richard : Appellate Practice, Tallahassee

: Appellate Practice, Gary A. Saul : Real Estate Law, Miami

: Real Estate Law, Martha J. Schoonover : Immigration Law, Washington, D.C.

: Immigration Law, Robert S. Thompson, III : Native American Law, Denver

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" for having the most listed lawyers in a specific location or practice area in the following:

Practice Areas Nationwide:



Administrative/Regulatory Law

Corporate Law

Entertainment Law – Music

Government Relations Practice

Litigation – Real Estate

Real Estate Law

States/Practices:



Colorado : Health Care Law

: Health Care Law Florida : Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

: Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Public Finance Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Georgia : Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music Nevada : Trademark Law

Metro markets/Practices:

Those with the most lawyers ranked in 2021, overall for that metro-market, plus any individual practices ranked:



Fort Lauderdale, FL : Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law

: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets Law Las Vegas, NV : Trademark Law

: Trademark Law West Palm Beach, FL : Litigation – Securities

Additional metro-markets with practice rankings:



Atlanta, GA : Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television; Entertainment Law – Music Denver, CO : Health Care Law

: Health Care Law Miami, FL : Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law

: Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law Tallahassee, FL : Administrative/Regulatory Law; Government Relations Practice; Health Care Law

