Greenberg Traurig Expands its Eminent Domain Capability with the Addition of Mark Tobin

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its real estate practice in Florida and nationally by adding eminent domain and property rights veteran attorney Mark. A. Tobin, who is a member of the firm's Litigation Practice and Real Estate Practice.

Tobin, who was formerly with Akerman LLP and previously with the former eminent domain law firm of Brigham Moore LLP, has represented hundreds of property and business owners over three decades, devoting his career exclusively to the protection of constitutional property rights in eminent domain and property rights protection matters. His wide-ranging experience includes the protection of various property types and businesses, ranging from gas station and convenience store owners and operators to hotels and resorts, as well as restaurants, health care facilities, and other property types. Tobin also has experience in public-private partnerships.

A Florida native and graduate of the University of Miami Business and Law Schools, Tobin grew up in a family with a multi-generational real estate investment and development business, started by his grandfather, Ben Tobin.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark, who brings experience handling eminent domain matters for companies and individuals, throughout Florida and nationally," said Matthew B. Gorson, senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "This is a particularly important area of legal practice at a time when many governments are moving forward with transformational infrastructure projects to meet the needs of growing populations. By adding Mark's knowledge of eminent domain to our already award-winning real estate team that has been a pillar of the firm's success, we look forward to continuing to enhance our ability to proactively address our clients' needs."

Tobin's previous clients include international tire manufacturers, shopping center owners and developers, homebuilders, family offices, and many others with national scope.

A few of the notable matters Tobin has handled include:



Fort Lauderdale Airport Hilton: Represented an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, LP in defense against the taking of the Fort Lauderdale Airport Hilton for the expansion of the airport runway. Vigorously fought Broward County with the former National Director of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and discovered that the county was seeking to take more property than it needed. While defending against the taking, Tobin secured an early settlement. The county's initial offer was $40,000,000 and Final Judgement was entered for $62,000,000 , plus additional non-monetary concessions worth in excess of $10,000,000 , thereby avoiding the time, costs, and energy inherent in substantial litigation.

with the former National Director of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and discovered that the county was seeking to take more property than it needed. While defending against the taking, Tobin secured an early settlement. The county's initial offer was and Final Judgement was entered for , plus additional non-monetary concessions worth in excess of , thereby avoiding the time, costs, and energy inherent in substantial litigation. Soroa Orchids: Represented a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States with nothing and built a thriving exotic orchid business, Soroa Orchids. The Department of Transportation (DOT) widened Krome Avenue and eliminated critical retail customer front parking. Tobin found a way to redesign the site and provide nearby customer parking, thereby saving the business. Initial Offer: $6,000 /Final Settlement: $294,000 .

with nothing and built a thriving exotic orchid business, Soroa Orchids. The Department of Transportation (DOT) widened Krome Avenue and eliminated critical retail customer front parking. Tobin found a way to redesign the site and provide nearby customer parking, thereby saving the business. Initial Offer: /Final Settlement: . International Aircraft Tire Manufacturing and Distribution Facility: Tobin represented an international aircraft tire manufacturer when DOT took a substantial portion of its industrial aircraft tire production facility. The taking would not permit continued operation on site. Client needed to avoid business interruption. Tobin secured the ability to remain in rent-free possession of the existing facility as well as sufficient funds up front allowing the client to construct a new° facility and transfer operations without interruption to its business. Initial Offer: $3,800,000 /Final Settlement: $10,500,000 .

"Having always been passionate about protecting property rights for my clients, I am both privileged and excited to combine my experience, skills and resources with the extraordinary real estate and land use platform of Greenberg Traurig," Tobin said. "I am eager to collaborate with Greenberg's impressive and highly respected full service real estate practice to protect property owners facing an increasing number of eminent domain projects both in Florida and nationally."

Tobin is a frequent lecturer and author on condemnation matters, including serving as an interim professor at the University of Miami School Law, University of Miami Business School, and Florida International University. He is a member of the Advisory Board of the University of Miami School of Architecture, Master of Real Estate Development and Urbanism. He also is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, and has served on the Florida Programming and Government Affairs Committees. He has also been a member of The Florida Bar Eminent Domain Committee since 2003.

Tobin was a finalist for the Daily Business Review's "Most Effective Lawyer Award." He has been previously recognized among Florida Trend's Legal Elite in the area of eminent domain and as a top lawyer by the South Florida Legal Guide and Super Lawyers magazine.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.