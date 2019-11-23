Greenberg Traurig Expands Corporate Practice in Los Angeles, Adds April Kim and Homin Lee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Corporate Practice in Los Angeles with the addition of April B. Kim and Homin Lee as of counsel. Kim joins from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and Lee from Paul Hastings LLP.

"We are excited to welcome these two talented attorneys to our Los Angeles office. April's extensive energy industry experience and Homin's background in financing transactions and other key areas of corporate law will be an asset to our clients in Los Angeles and across the firm," said Los Angeles co-managing shareholders Gregory A. Fishman and Jeff E. Scott in a joint statement.

"April's and Homin's experience and passion for elevating the client experience will prove to be a great fit with our dynamic global team," said Alan I. Annex, who co-chairs Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice.

Kim focuses her practice on energy industry transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, project development, and finance. She represents clients in both renewable and non-renewable energy transactions. April's experience includes drafting and advising on credit agreements, security agreements, purchase and sale agreements, joint venture agreements, tax equity transaction agreements, and commercial project contracts, including EPC agreements, O&M agreements, supply agreements, and power purchase agreements. In addition to the Corporate Practice, Kim joins the firm's Energy & Natural Resources, Project & Infrastructure Finance, and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices. She earned a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, and a B.A. from Cornell University.

Lee represents financial institutions on a variety of financing matters and lending transactions, including acquisition financings, asset-based lending, subordinated debt financings, and refinancing transactions. He represents a wide range of clients in financings, including numerous banks, commercial finance companies, leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, and other public and private companies. In addition to the Corporate Practice, Lee joins the firm's Private Equity, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Financial Services, Finance, Capital Markets, and Corporate Governance & Compliance Practices. He received a J.D. from New York University School of Law, and an A.B. magna cum laude from Harvard University.

"We are thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's experienced team of Corporate attorneys," said Kim and Lee. "The deep bench of the practice—combined with the firm's international platform and cross-practice collaboration—will serve our clients well."

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP