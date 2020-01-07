Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Growth of Minneapolis Office with Addition of Margaret Weil

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Minneapolis office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic expansion with the addition of Margaret J. Weil as of counsel in the firm's Tax Practice. She joins Greenberg Traurig from Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. where she was an officer.

"We are happy to welcome Margaret to Greenberg Traurig as we continue to expand our Minneapolis office to meet our clients' ever-changing needs," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "Margaret brings considerable experience advising clients in domestic and international transactions and will be an excellent addition to the practice and the firm."

Weil focuses her practice on tax planning and advice for private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financings, and other commercial transactions. She advises domestic and international corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals on a broad range of tax matters, including domestic and cross-border M&A, securities offerings, restructurings, tax compliance, and the federal, state, and international tax developments that affect their transactions and ongoing business operations.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and its highly-regarded team of lawyers," Weil said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues with the goal of delivering the best service to our clients."

Weil earned her LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law, her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and her B.A., cum laude, from New York University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tax Practice: To stay competitive in today's global marketplace, international companies must seek out greater efficiency in their tax planning and compliance, including coordinating tax decisions from country to country. For U.S. operations, an environment of increased scrutiny – including passage of more restrictive legislation and a spike in audit activity at every level – is quickly becoming the norm, likewise spurring a need for greater self-evaluation and for more frequent representation in controversies and litigation with tax authorities. Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary tax team works closely with clients to address these and other tax planning needs, as well as tax controversies and litigation issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry and government. The office's core capabilities include commodities and structured finance, restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate trust and structured products litigation, finance and financial services litigation, environmental litigation, intellectual property, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP