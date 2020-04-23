Greenberg Traurig Continues Growth in Boston; Adds Corporate Shareholder

BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Jason S. DelMonico to its Boston office as a shareholder in the firm's Corporate Practice.

DelMonico is a banking and financial services attorney with over 20 years of experience representing major financial institutions and other commercial lenders. He assists clients in connection with complex commercial finance transactions across various industry sectors ranging from retail and manufacturing to technology and life sciences. His practice involves structuring and negotiating loan facilities, including asset-based loans, cash flow loans and other debt facilities, including debtor-in-possession and exit financings in bankruptcy. Additionally, DelMonico has significant experience advising clients with the workout and restructuring of troubled credits, including in connection with the enforcement of secured creditor rights and Section 363 asset sales. His work regularly involves advising on cross-border financing transactions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

DelMonico joins Greenberg Traurig from Holland & Knight.

"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's dynamic and well-established team of professionals. This firm provides me with everything I need to support my clients at the highest level, even in today's challenging environment," said DelMonico. "Additionally, the culture of the firm, the dedication to collaboration amongst the professionals here, the firm's commitment to client service and its entrepreneurial approach were a few of the many positive things about the firm that drew me here."

"The breadth and depth of Jay's professional experience in corporate finance, restructuring and bankruptcy matters is in line with our strategy of growing in areas key to our clients. We are delighted that he has joined our team," noted David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office, in a joint statement.

In addition to DelMonico, Colleen A. Murphy joined the firm's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in Boston in February.

Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 450 lawyers worldwide who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to over 70 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, and real estate. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of legal experience and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

