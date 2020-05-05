Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Real Estate Practice in Philadelphia, Adds Jon Robins

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its real estate practice, with the addition of Jon S. Robins as a shareholder. Robins is well-known and respected for his handling of complex finance, equity investments and real estate activities.

"Jon is a preeminent finance lawyer with incredible skill in complex finance transactions, including workouts and distressed assets. His well-honed insights help further round-out an already fantastic real estate team here," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of the Philadelphia office. "He brings another dimension of industry experience to the Philadelphia real estate practice, allowing for the office to serve clients locally and nationwide in a holistic manner. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Robins joins Greenberg Traurig following a 16-year tenure at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP.

"Greenberg Traurig's international reputation in the real estate arena along with its history of collaboration across markets in the United States, and its commitment to Philadelphia, drew me to the firm," Robins said. "The platform and team here will allow for further expansion of what I can offer my clients. Likewise, I look forward to working closely with the broad base of Greenberg Traurig clients in the increasingly complex commercial real estate environment rendered even more challenging by the novel coronavirus crisis."

Robins joins a 10-member real estate team that accounts for nearly 20 percent of the lawyers in the Philadelphia office – now one of the largest practice groups locally.

"We are continuously impressed by the quality of talent and opportunity the Philadelphia market presents and grateful to be able to capitalize on both," noted a joint statement from the co-chairs of the firm's award-winning Global Real Estate Practice, Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Corey E. Light, Richard J. Giusto, and Michael J. Baum. "The significant growth in Philadelphia further deepens our ability to deliver quality and value for clients across sectors."

Prior to Klehr Harrison, Robins practiced law at Dechert for eight years. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law and Colgate University, he frequently presents on real estate matters, such as decoding complex components of documentation, loans, and negotiating transactions involving foreign borrowers.

