SMI 10’869 0.3%  SPI 13’677 0.4%  Dow 32’839 0.2%  DAX 14’521 0.1%  Euro 1.1079 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’842 0.2%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’993 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
15.03.2021 14:52:00

Green Street's Automated Valuation Model Sets New Standard For Accuracy And Transparency

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street has launched an Automated Valuation Model (AVM), which provides instant valuation estimates for commercial properties and portfolios. The AVM is part of Portfolio Tools – a new suite of products that allows Green Street clients to generate unlimited custom assessments of their property and loan portfolios.

Green Street's AVM is fueled by the firm's best-in-class and proprietary data sets on cap rates, market grades, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), and a robust - and recently expanded - transaction comp database. The model covers the apartment, industrial, office, and retail sectors, and has the ability to value both stabilized and non-stabilized assets. It is a self-service tool that requires as few as five user inputs with optional fields for even greater precision.

"Building an AVM was a very natural evolution for Green Street given property valuations are central to what we do, and a core competency," said Andy McCulloch, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Green Street. "In designing the Green Street AVM, we wanted to solve for the accuracy and transparency shortcomings in the marketplace. We built the model around three accepted and recognized valuation approaches, feed the model engine with our high-quality data, and provide the detailed breakdown of how each valuation estimate is derived so clients can have visibility and confidence in the results."

As the latest enhancement to Green Street's Real Estate Analytics private market solution, Portfolio Tools – which includes the AVM, Portfolio Analytics, and Loan Analytics – was developed to help guide capital allocation decisions, assess and quantify risk, and support portfolio lending decisions and strategy through a self-service and customized experience. Market participants can click here to learn more about Green Street's new tools and schedule a demo.

About Green Street
Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact:
Green Street
Katie Clemons
Vice President, Marketing
949-640-8780
kclemons@greenstreet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-streets-automated-valuation-model-sets-new-standard-for-accuracy-and-transparency-301246804.html

SOURCE Green Street

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:49 Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV
11:24 Den Notenbanken gehört die Aufmerksamkeit
11:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:13 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/FgtQ6vRN1vY

Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV. 

Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street eröffnet fester -- SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX etwas leichter -- Märkte in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Relief-Partner NeuroRx führt Studie zu Aviptadil mit TFF Parmaceuticals durch - Relief-Aktie klettert
Hard Fork Anfang März: Wie es nun um Cardano steht
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit