07.02.2020 01:00:00

Green Street Advisors To Acquire Four Leading Publications For The Commercial Real Estate And Financial Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Advisors ("Green Street"), the premier provider of research, advisory and analytics to the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire four leading publications that serve the commercial real estate and financial industries -- Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, Hedge Fund Alert, and Asset-Backed Alert – from Harrison Scott Publications ("HSP"). Financial terms were not disclosed. 

These high-quality publications will complement Green Street's existing research, advisory, and analytics capabilities and expand the firm's value proposition by offering independent news as a fourth medium that delivers unique and actionable market intelligence. This transaction represents a significant step for Green Street as it executes on a new growth strategy, building upon its 30+ years of market leadership to extend and further enhance its offerings for its customers.

Green Street recently announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Jeffry Stuek, Jr., in January 2020. Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ('WCAS') acquired Green Street in August 2019 and will invest additional capital to fund this acquisition.

Mr. Stuek, Green Street's CEO, said, "We are very excited about this acquisition, the first in Green Street's history. These highly regarded publications have long provided real estate, finance, and investment professionals with unique content, objective news, and actionable information and insights. Their news team's deep subject matter expertise, journalistic integrity and professionalism have made these publications indispensable to their readership. We look forward to welcoming their talented team to Green Street and including their rich content on our cloud-based platform."

Andy Albert, the Co-Founder and Publisher of these four publications said, "We are thrilled to join Green Street, the market leader for actionable commercial real estate intelligence. We have long respected Green Street's independent and unbiased approach. We look forward to becoming part of Green Street and continuing to provide actionable news to our valued readers."

The publications will maintain their editorial independence. Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, Hedge Fund Alert, and Asset-Backed Alert will continue to be published in Hoboken, New Jersey, extending Green Street's presence in the New York area.

Real Estate Alert provides subscribers with weekly intelligence on the oncoming risks and opportunities in the U.S. commercial property market. Commercial Mortgage Alert delivers exclusive news and data on behind-the-scenes activities in real estate finance and securitization. Hedge Fund Alert helps readers understand developments in the fund-management space. And, Asset-Backed Alert highlights news in the securitization business, including the worldwide markets for asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations.  

The transaction is expected to close in the next 30 days.

Advisors   

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Green Street. CG Petsky Prunier LLC served as the financial advisor and Levy Holm Pellegrino & Drath LLP served as the legal advisor to HSP.

About Green Street Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1985, Green Street Advisors is the preeminent independent research and advisory firm concentrating on the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe with offices in Newport Beach, Dallas, London, and soon New York City. The company is a leading provider of real estate analytics, research, and data on both the public and private markets. Investors and intermediaries — private equity, REITs, asset managers, investment banks, brokers, advisors — rely on Green Street for critical insights on macro market drivers and sector trends that inform important strategic decisions, such as when and where to invest capital. The company serves over 800 customers including many of the largest, most sophisticated market participants around the world. More information is available at www.greenstreetadvisors.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

Contact:

Green Street Advisors

Katie Clemons
949-640-8780
kclemons@greenstreetadvisors.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-street-advisors-to-acquire-four-leading-publications-for-the-commercial-real-estate-and-financial-markets-301000571.html

SOURCE Green Street Advisors

