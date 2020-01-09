Green Street Advisors Appoints Jeffry Stuek Jr. Chief Executive Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Advisors ("Green Street"), the premier provider of research, data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe, today announced the appointment of Jeff Stuek Jr. as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 13, 2020. Mr. Stuek will succeed Craig Leupold who will be stepping down after twelve years as President and CEO and more than 26 years with Green Street. Prior to joining Green Street, Mr. Stuek served as President, North America of TravelClick, an Amadeus Company, where he led their business operations in the United States and Canada. Mr. Leupold will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor to Green Street.

Together with Green Street's management team, Mr. Stuek will lead the Company as it prepares to accelerate its organic growth, invest in product innovation and pursue strategic acquisitions. The strategy builds on the successful foundation of Green Street's 30+ years of market leadership and successful history of product expansion initiatives.

Christopher J. Hooper, Lead Director of Green Street Advisors and a General Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, who acquired the Company last summer, said, "Under Craig Leupold's leadership, Green Street has not only solidified its position as the recognized thought leader on the public side of the commercial real estate industry but has also built upon that foundation to become a preeminent provider of research, data, analytics and trusted insight to the private side of the market. We thank Craig for his invaluable leadership over the years."

"With this strong foundation in place, we look forward to welcoming Jeff Stuek to Green Street to drive the Company's next stage of growth," added Mr. Hooper. "Jeff brings extensive experience and expertise in key areas such as M&A, data, product development and sales and marketing. He also possesses a strong technology focus that will be helpful as Green Street continues to enhance the value and offerings of its proprietary ATLAS platform for clients. We look forward to Jeff's contributions as we look to the future."

Mr. Stuek commented, "I am excited to partner with Green Street's incredibly talented management team to build upon the Company's long and sustained track record of success as the gold standard in the industry. I see significant opportunities to further grow the Green Street franchise in what is a $2 billion addressable marketplace. In doing so, we will further enhance the value proposition we offer to our more than 800 active customers, including some of the world's leading institutional investors, investment banks, brokers and owners."

Mr. Leupold said, "It has been my privilege to lead this exceptional company over the last twelve years. Green Street has achieved a strong track record of consistent growth every year since inception in 1985. I am proud of our team and all we have accomplished in becoming the premier provider of research, data and analytics to the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe. Green Street is very well positioned for the future, and I am highly confident that it will continue its long history of growth, innovation and providing differentiated insights to our clients."

Brief Bio on Jeff Stuek Jr.

Prior to Green Street, Mr. Stuek worked for TravelClick for seven years. Most recently, he served as President of TravelClick's North American business. From 2015-2017, he served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Emerging Businesses where he was responsible for leading TravelClick's Video Solutions and Guest Management Solutions teams, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Marketing, Global Connectivity and Strategic Partnerships. Prior to that role, he led strategy, execution and product development as General Manager of TravelClick's Global Reservations Solutions. Mr. Stuek brings more than 20 years of broad leadership experience in general management, sales, strategy and business development, capital markets, operations and finance.

Prior to working at TravelClick, Mr. Stuek served for 10 years with Dun & Bradstreet ("D&B)" in a vast array of sales leadership, operational and general management roles, including President of D&B Canada. Before D&B, Jeff held several roles in Investment Banking, Private Equity and Corporate Banking with Banc of America Securities and Centura Capital. He received his MBA and BS from Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Green Street Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1985, Green Street Advisors is the preeminent independent research and advisory firm concentrating on the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe. The company is a leading provider of real estate research, analytics and data on both the listed and private markets.

Learn more at www.greenstreetadvisors.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

Contacts:

Green Street Advisors

Katie Clemons

949-640-8780

kclemons@greenstreetadvisors.com

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Jon Rather

212-893-9570

jrather@wcas.com

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

glau@wcas.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-street-advisors-appoints-jeffry-stuek-jr-chief-executive-officer-300984374.html

SOURCE Green Street Advisors