Green SM launches electric motorbike service in Indonesia, marking its first international market



EQS Newswire / 17/09/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2026 - Green SM has officially launched its electric motorbike service in Jakarta, adding two-wheeled mobility to the all-electric transportation ecosystem the company is developing in Indonesia. With both electric taxis and electric motorbikes, Green SM in Indonesia will offer convenient, modern, fast, and accessible mobility options tailored to the everyday transportation needs of urban residents.



Green SM's pioneer drivers mark the launch of the company's electric motorbike service in Jakarta.

As one of the region's most dynamic cities, with high demand for motorbike-based mobility, Jakarta presents strong demand for transportation solutions that are flexible, efficient, and well suited to the fast pace of urban life. Against this backdrop, Green SM's electric motorbike service places a strong emphasis on customer experience, fleet quality, safety, convenience, and transparent, reasonable pricing. Through the service, Green SM aims to bring all-electric mobility closer to the everyday lives of Jakarta residents.



The company will deploy modern, smart, fully electric motorbikes from VinFast. Green SM is committed to delivering a high-quality experience through a professional, well-trained driver team and transparent fares. Customers can book the service directly through the Green SM app, choosing either standard ride-hailing or the Green Now feature for faster bookings.



Beyond delivering practical value to customers, Green SM's expansion is also expected to create new income opportunities for two-wheel service drivers through flexible rental options designed to suit different needs and financial circumstances. Drivers can choose a rent-to-own option starting at just IDR 39,000 per day, with guaranteed earnings of up to IDR 160,000 per day and the opportunity to own the vehicle after two years. Alternatively, they can opt for a flexible 3, 6, or 12-month rental term, with a deposit of just IDR 150,000, guaranteed earnings of IDR 160,000 per day for the first two months, plus performance bonuses.



Drivers also gain access to brand-new



To mark the launch of its electric motorbike service, Green SM is offering special promotions for customers. From September 16 to September 22, 2026, customers using Green SM's electric motorbike service for the first time will receive 75% off, up to IDR 10,000, on their first ride. From the second ride onward, customers will receive 25% off, up to IDR 10,000 per ride, with no limit on the number of rides during the promotional period.



Green SM is also expanding the "Green Your Move, Refresh Your City" campaign, in support of initiatives led by the Ministry of Environment/Environmental Control Agency (KLH/BPLH) under the theme "Ecosystem & Air Protection" (Perlindungan Ekosistem & Udara). The campaign continues to promote green mobility as part of everyday life, particularly by providing local residents with a range of fully electric mobility solutions – from electric cars to electric motorbikes – to meet diverse mobility needs.



Mr. Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, Global Chief Executive Officer of Green SM, said: "The launch of our electric motorbike service in Jakarta is a strategic step in Green SM's international expansion. We aim to build a comprehensive fully electric mobility ecosystem encompassing both electric cars and electric motorbikes, enabling us to meet a broader range of everyday mobility needs. At the same time, Green SM seeks to be a long-term partner to Indonesia in its green transition and efforts to achieve its emissions reduction goals. By bringing high-quality, fully electric ride-hailing services closer to local communities, we hope to make it easier for more people to embrace greener mobility choices, working together with communities to build cleaner, greener, and more livable cities."



According to life-cycle assessments of vehicles, electric cars and electric motorbikes can generate approximately 75% lower emissions than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Globally, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides, covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of approximately 36 million trees.



With the addition of its electric motorbike service in Indonesia, Green SM is further strengthening an important component of its green mobility ecosystem. From electric taxis serving longer journeys to electric motorbikes providing fast and flexible mobility across urban areas, Green SM is building a comprehensive mobility system that is convenient and environmentally friendly.



Through this expansion, Green SM is also reaffirming its commitment to supporting Indonesia's green transition and emissions reduction efforts in the transportation sector, working alongside local communities to build cities that are greener, cleaner, and more livable.



Hashtag: #GreenSM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Green SM

As one of the region's most dynamic cities, with high demand for motorbike-based mobility, Jakarta presents strong demand for transportation solutions that are flexible, efficient, and well suited to the fast pace of urban life. Against this backdrop, Green SM's electric motorbike service places a strong emphasis on customer experience, fleet quality, safety, convenience, and transparent, reasonable pricing. Through the service, Green SM aims to bring all-electric mobility closer to the everyday lives of Jakarta residents.The company will deploy modern, smart, fully electric motorbikes from VinFast. Green SM is committed to delivering a high-quality experience through a professional, well-trained driver team and transparent fares. Customers can book the service directly through the Green SM app, choosing either standard ride-hailing or the Green Now feature for faster bookings.Beyond delivering practical value to customers, Green SM's expansion is also expected to create new income opportunities for two-wheel service drivers through flexible rental options designed to suit different needs and financial circumstances. Drivers can choose a rent-to-own option starting at just IDR 39,000 per day, with guaranteed earnings of up to IDR 160,000 per day and the opportunity to own the vehicle after two years. Alternatively, they can opt for a flexible 3, 6, or 12-month rental term, with a deposit of just IDR 150,000, guaranteed earnings of IDR 160,000 per day for the first two months, plus performance bonuses.Drivers also gain access to brand-new VinFast Evo and Feliz II electric scooters, which offer significantly lower operating costs than gasoline motorcycles, as well as attractive revenue-sharing and support policies. They can also receive up to five free battery swaps per day through the V-Green battery-swapping network, helping further reduce operating costs and maximize their earnings.To mark the launch of its electric motorbike service, Green SM is offering special promotions for customers. From September 16 to September 22, 2026, customers using Green SM's electric motorbike service for the first time will receive 75% off, up to IDR 10,000, on their first ride. From the second ride onward, customers will receive 25% off, up to IDR 10,000 per ride, with no limit on the number of rides during the promotional period.Green SM is also expanding the "Green Your Move, Refresh Your City" campaign, in support of initiatives led by the Ministry of Environment/Environmental Control Agency (KLH/BPLH) under the theme "Ecosystem & Air Protection" (Perlindungan Ekosistem & Udara). The campaign continues to promote green mobility as part of everyday life, particularly by providing local residents with a range of fully electric mobility solutions – from electric cars to electric motorbikes – to meet diverse mobility needs., said: "According to life-cycle assessments of vehicles, electric cars and electric motorbikes can generate approximately 75% lower emissions than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Globally, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides, covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of approximately 36 million trees.With the addition of its electric motorbike service in Indonesia, Green SM is further strengthening an important component of its green mobility ecosystem. From electric taxis serving longer journeys to electric motorbikes providing fast and flexible mobility across urban areas, Green SM is building a comprehensive mobility system that is convenient and environmentally friendly.Through this expansion, Green SM is also reaffirming its commitment to supporting Indonesia's green transition and emissions reduction efforts in the transportation sector, working alongside local communities to build cities that are greener, cleaner, and more livable.Hashtag: #GreenSMThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Green SM 17/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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