Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
02.07.2020 00:45:00

Green Scientific Labs announced today it has received its Certified Marijuana Testing Lab (CMTL) License from the Florida Department of Health

DAVIE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today it has received its Certified Marijuana Testing Lab (CMTL) License from the Florida Department of Health. As a CMTL license holder, Green Scientific Labs will continue its industry leading analysis of cannabinoids, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, water activity, filth and foreign material and moisture content for Medical Marijuana Treatment Labs (MMTC) in Florida.

Paul Crage, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "We are excited to receive our CMTL license from the Florida Department of Health. Over the last 18 months, we have built a proven track record with over 1,200 clients by providing accurate results with efficient turnaround times. Receiving our license further validates our scientific methods and substantiates the decision that many of the MMTCs have already made when choosing Green Scientific Labs as their preferred R&D and Compliance Laboratory partner."

Green Scientific Labs offers a variety of tech solutions for its clients, including customizable certificates of analysis (COA) and a single QR code solution to streamline the state compliance process.

"As we went through the licensing process, we recognized the importance of bringing the entire compliance process online for speed and accuracy, while still maintaining offline records for auditing purposes. We have now developed a sample pickup mobile app that integrates with our proprietary software and technology platform, SampleCommand. The mobile app operates from the Android platform to capture all of data that is required by the state. The data includes sampling start and end times, photos and weights of every sample, and a time stamp when the samples arrive at the lab. We believe that transparency and immediate insight into every aspect of our lab operation is paramount to success, and we will continue to innovate to better serve our clients," said Michael Richmond, Co-Founder and President.

About Green Scientific Labs Green Scientific Labs is a leading ISO 17015:2017 cannabis and hemp testing laboratory based in Davie, FL. Green Scientific Labs runs full-service testing for cannabinoids (potency), terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, water activity, filth and foreign material and moisture content in its state of the art 9,000 sq. ft facility

To view a video tour of the lab visit: https://bit.ly/2lUk4s4

For more information about Green Scientific visit: http://www.greenscientificlabs.com

 

SOURCE Green Scientific Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 21.88
2.58 %
Alcon 55.36
1.84 %
Roche Hldg G 332.80
1.36 %
Geberit 479.40
1.10 %
Nestle 105.26
0.50 %
UBS Group 10.82
-0.78 %
Swisscom 491.90
-0.81 %
Adecco Group 43.94
-1.17 %
CS Group 9.67
-1.33 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.20
-1.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
01.07.20
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.07.20
Schroders: Five reasons to use an active fund manager in emerging markets
30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Wirecard-Aktie verlustreich: Wirecard wird voraussichtlich in Einzelteilen verkauft - Erneute Durchsuchungen
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Sonderdividende und Fusionsgerüchte
Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI & Co. enden fester -- DAX schliesst Mittwochsgeschäft leichter -- Asiens Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Bild
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
Blockchain durchforstet: Verlust von BTC im Milliardenwert
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI & Co. enden fester -- DAX schliesst Mittwochsgeschäft leichter -- Asiens Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Bild
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor letztlich. An der Wall Street gab der Dow Jones nach. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Mittwochshandel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB