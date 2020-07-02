Green Scientific Labs announced today it has received its Certified Marijuana Testing Lab (CMTL) License from the Florida Department of Health

DAVIE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today it has received its Certified Marijuana Testing Lab (CMTL) License from the Florida Department of Health. As a CMTL license holder, Green Scientific Labs will continue its industry leading analysis of cannabinoids, terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, water activity, filth and foreign material and moisture content for Medical Marijuana Treatment Labs (MMTC) in Florida.

Paul Crage, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "We are excited to receive our CMTL license from the Florida Department of Health. Over the last 18 months, we have built a proven track record with over 1,200 clients by providing accurate results with efficient turnaround times. Receiving our license further validates our scientific methods and substantiates the decision that many of the MMTCs have already made when choosing Green Scientific Labs as their preferred R&D and Compliance Laboratory partner."

Green Scientific Labs offers a variety of tech solutions for its clients, including customizable certificates of analysis (COA) and a single QR code solution to streamline the state compliance process.

"As we went through the licensing process, we recognized the importance of bringing the entire compliance process online for speed and accuracy, while still maintaining offline records for auditing purposes. We have now developed a sample pickup mobile app that integrates with our proprietary software and technology platform, SampleCommand. The mobile app operates from the Android platform to capture all of data that is required by the state. The data includes sampling start and end times, photos and weights of every sample, and a time stamp when the samples arrive at the lab. We believe that transparency and immediate insight into every aspect of our lab operation is paramount to success, and we will continue to innovate to better serve our clients," said Michael Richmond, Co-Founder and President.

About Green Scientific Labs Green Scientific Labs is a leading ISO 17015:2017 cannabis and hemp testing laboratory based in Davie, FL. Green Scientific Labs runs full-service testing for cannabinoids (potency), terpenes, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, water activity, filth and foreign material and moisture content in its state of the art 9,000 sq. ft facility

