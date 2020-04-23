+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 03:44:00

Green Sage, LLC Leads the Way in Sustainability

DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Sage, LLC celebrates Earth Day 2020 by announcing their commitment to sustainability and ecological intelligence in all their cannabis real estate development projects. Their aim is to set a positive course for product, process design, and development in a way that will allow both natural products and technical systems to support the diverse living population on earth while considering materials as assets, not liabilities.

Using Cradle to Cradle Design and the Circular Economy as guiding principles, Green Sage engaged Fendley Sustainability Advisors to perform a current inventory and assessment of their ~450k SF cannabis-producing properties in Oakland, California.

The inventory and assessment focused on safe and circular material flows, energy efficiency and renewables, respect for clean water, and social fairness.

This initial sustainability benchmark exercise has paved the way for meaningful decisions and actions by Green Sage leadership to ensure they remain among the most sustainable and eco-effective cannabis real estate development firms in the United States.

The conclusions of this assessment demonstrate an embedded commitment to sustainability within Green Sage management. Using innovative sustainability tools and certifications, Green Sage is screening building materials and other materials for their safety in addition to their potential to be recovered, reused, recycled, or composted.

100% of energy used in Oakland is renewable from California wind and solar, advanced water filtration and purification systems are used to ensure clean water flows, and social fairness policies are currently being developed based on inspiration from B Corporation, UN Global Compact, Social Hotspots Database, and SA8000.

The proactive vision of Green Sage is setting the industry standard for sustainability, and will continue to lead by example in the quest for the highest quality properties for cannabis brands.     

Green Sage, LLC is a real estate investment firm focused on the legal North American Cannabis Industry. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact us at info@greensagemb.com.

Fendley Sustainability Advisors is a sustainability consulting firm that can quickly evaluate the sustainability potential of products, technologies, and basic raw materials using peer-reviewed scientific data. We offer a variety of consulting services, including Restricted Substance List (RSL) compliance advising for product manufacturers. Our ultimate goal is to help companies develop a plan of continuous improvement toward 100% good for humans and the environment.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-sage-llc-leads-the-way-in-sustainability-301045806.html

SOURCE Green Sage

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.04.20
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
22.04.20
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Analyse: Amerikas Öl-Region erleidet einen Infarkt
Scholz will private Weltwährung Libra nicht zulassen
Anleihemärkte im Blick: Kommt bald die Leitzinssenkung in der Schweiz?
BioNTech-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: OK für erste deutsche klinische Corona-Impfstoff-Prüfung
Wirecard-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
CS-Aktie steigt dennoch: US-Klage gegen Credit Suisse wegen Manipulation bei Firmenbonds
Sika-GV genehmigt Dividende für Geschäftsjahr 2019
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB