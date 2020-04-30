Green Roof Condominiums Near Sell-Out

GUTTENBERG, N.J., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRIA of Secaucus, NJ announced today that its newest residential complex Green Roof Condominium at 62-68 69th Street in Guttenberg, NJ is nearing a sellout, with 31 of the 39 units under contract even with COVID-19 challenges looming. NRIA has effectively used technology to adhere to government mandates and is conducting virtual tours and closings in place of face-to-face interaction.

Green Roof is a six-story newly constructed luxury condo building by the award-winning developer NRIA and the first condo building to be built in Guttenberg in over a decade.

The one-bedroom condo residences, some with dens, all have modern open floor plans and glass-railed balconies. Amenities include a dramatic Manhattan-facing rooftop terrace with outdoor grilling kitchen, lounge area, and adjoining indoor club room with TVs, fireplace soft seating, and catering kitchen. There's also a private parking garage with charging stations.

Qualified buyers receive lender's assistance in the form of down payment and closing cost grants. That means it's possible to purchase a $400,000 condo at Green Roof with just $2,000 out-of-pocket. Combine these incentives with historically low-interest rates, and it's a rare buying opportunity that will pay dividends for years to come. Most of the Green Roof buyers are first time home buyers and qualify for the buyer's assist program. A few are the first in their families to own a home. All buyers receive a 5-year tax abatement.

"Many young people I meet are resigned to renting because the money down is daunting, and there are other pressing obligations like student loan payments," said Rich Stabile, a Senior Vice President and Project Manager for NRIA. "When I tell them about our incentives at Green Roof and show them how easy homeownership can be, they can't believe it."

"Green Roof is a mega affordable condominium complex right in the heart of Guttenberg," said Ivel Turner, who recently bought there. "It's an easy commute to New York City by ferry or train. I love my condo and the area and highly recommend it to anyone interested in buying."

Green Roof's beautifully appointed residences feature both single level and duplex-style living. The spacious floorplans range from 637 square feet to 1,397 square feet and are priced from $334,000 to just over $800,000. Every unit features 9-foot high ceilings, an open floor plan, contemporary hardwood-style flooring, and a European-style kitchen with modern cabinetry, Quartz waterfall edge countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Units come standard with washer and dryer, quiet remote, multi-zone HVAC, LED lighting, and state-of-the-art retractable 110 volt/USB charging station.

Guttenberg, NJ is located just 12.9 miles from Manhattan and is one of the smallest and most densely populated municipality in New Jersey with a charming downtown area, just a block from Green Roof. The location scores a 93 on Walk Score's walkability scale with nearby shuttle service to the Light Rail in Hoboken or the Edgewater Ferry Landing as well as bus service to Manhattan.

Green Roof marks NRIA's entrance into Hudson County, with more properties to come in Guttenberg and the surrounding towns.

