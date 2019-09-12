12.09.2019 21:26:00

Green Rhino Announces Moving their Global Headquarters to Apopka, FL

APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rhino Energy Solutions announced today that they moved their global headquarters to a new facility in Central Florida. This new facility will house their global offices as well as an assembly and distribution plant. At this facility the company will assemble their energy storage systems and distribute them worldwide. The new operations are located at the Northwest Distribution Center on Ocoee Apopka Road, and measure 150,000 Square feet over 2 buildings. The Apopka based facility will provide employment for up to 300 people.

Patrick Willemsen, CEO and President of Green Rhino Energy Solutions, stated, "Due to the overwhelming demand and market response served over the last year our growth has accelerated exponentially. This has driven forward our growth plans substantially which required us to look for a facility that would enable Green Rhino Energy Solutions to continue our growth into the future. We are thrilled to have found this facility here in Central Florida and look forward to servicing our customers worldwide while contributing positively to the Central Florida economy."

"As Landlord we are happy to add Green Rhino Energy Solutions to our tenant roster. The combination of high tech, environmentally friendly, safe products and new technologies are very exciting to us," says Thomas Cobb of Oakmont Industrial Group.

About Green Rhino Energy Solutions: Green Rhino Energy Solutions is based in Central Florida and part of the Green Rhino Holdings group. The company is focused on Energy Storage Systems for the installer market as well as the implementation of larger storage systems for the commercial, industrial and power generation markets. The battery technology used by the company is the Lead Crystal Battery technology. This technology provides a lithium like performance but at a much more economical price point, the technology is furthermore environmentally friendly and also very safe without the fire hazards of other technologies. Green Rhino Energy Solutions is exhibiting at SPI 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, in Salt Lake City in Booth 7236.

For more information, press only:
Mary Logan
+1 321 695 1815
ml@greenrhino-energy.com

For more information on our products and company:
www.greenrhino-energy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-rhino-announces-moving-their-global-headquarters-to-apopka-fl-300917415.html

SOURCE Green Rhino Energy

