ADS-TEC Energy Aktie [Valor: 115697811 / ISIN: IE000DU292E6]
30.04.2024 17:00:15

Green Product Award winner 2024: ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy recognized as a sustainable, future-proof product

ADS-TEC Energy
10.88 USD -0.18%
EQS-Media / 30.04.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

  • The multifunctional charging station ChargePost triumphed in a crowded field of international companies and start-ups to win the Green Product Award 2024 in the mobility category
  • At the award ceremony in Berlin today, the jury highlighted how ChargePost will increase public acceptance for electromobility
  • Since 2013, the Green Product Awards have recognized products and services that stand out for their design, impact, and sustainability.
fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=30c3ccbef0fd5878fad93c13c8d701aa
 
Nürtingen, Germany – April 30, 2024ADS-TEC Energy’s multifunctional charging station, ChargePost, has been named winner of the Green Product Awards 2024 in the mobility category. Embassy envoys and jurors including Katarzyna Dulko-Gaszyna of IKEA Germany, Uwe Melichar of epda, Prof. Claus-Christian Eckhardt of Lund University presented the award during a ceremony today at the Nordic Embassies in Berlin.
ChargePost is a battery-buffered rapid charging station that enables off-grid charging of electric vehicles within minutes. With its integrated battery storage, it can store energy from a power-limited electricity grid to charge an EV at up to 300 kW, even when the power connection is many times lower. This eliminates the need for any expensive and resource-intensive grid expansion.
 When a PV system is connected to ChargePost, the self-generated electricity can be used for charging. When there is no vehicle to charge, the stored energy can be used for other purposes or fed back into the grid. These features make ChargePost a sustainable solution as well as making it possible to charge an EV in minutes in locations where it would otherwise not be possible, including rural areas far away from highways and charging parks, or in city centers.
In a statement, the Green Product Awards jury said: “ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost can help to promote the acceptance of electromobility. Faster charging can lead to more people opting for this type of mobility.” 
Every year, the Green Product Awards recognize products and concepts that stand out in terms of design, innovation, and sustainability. The winners in 12 categories were selected from 250 shortlisted products and concepts. This year saw a record number of award submissions with 1,500 entries from 60 countries.

About ADS-TEC Energy
Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.
More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com
Media Contacts:
ADS-TEC Energy International:
Juliane Kunz
Senior Press Officer
press@ads-tec-energy.com
 
ADS-TEC Energy United States:
Stephannie Depa
Breakaway Communications
sdepa@breakawaycom.com
+1 530-864-0136

Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
Key word(s): Enterprise

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
72622 Nürtingen
Germany
Internet: www.ads-tec.de
EQS News ID: 1892179

 
End of News EQS Media

