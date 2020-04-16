+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 20:46:00

Green Point Research Announces William Wadlington, Ph.D. as Director of Plant Science

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor, Green Point Research (GPR), is excited to announce that William "Will" Wadlington, Ph.D. will be joining the team as the newly appointed Director of Plant Science.

To continue its upward trajectory in the hemp industry, GPR has added a qualified plant genetics and genomics expert to identify how to best grow the premium genetics that have been developed. This will allow the company to provide optimal support to its network of farmers and ensure their success.

"Providing our farmers with the highest producing genetic material is a priority," said David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research. "Adding Dr. Wadlington to our team allows us to provide an unmatched level of service and Florida specific hemp cultivation knowledge to our partners, which differentiates our organization as the bests provider for farmers. William's expertise is widely recognized in the national research and development ecosystem and the Florida agriculture community. We are pleased to work alongside him to provide farmers with the trusted materials and best practice guidance they need to successfully farm hemp."

As the Director of Plant Science for Green Point Research, Wadlington is responsible for finding, testing, and developing new varieties that will thrive in Florida's diverse agricultural environments. He will be conducting field research to establish best practices for farmers.  He brings expertise in the areas of plant breeding, genetics and genomics, crop science, and cannabis. In his previous role, Wadlington was the Post Doc in charge of conducting the University of Florida hemp pilot project at their Tropical Research and Education Center.

"I believe in Green Point Research and its mission," adds Dr. Wadlington, newly hired Director of Plant Science for Green Point Research. "We are in the best position to ensure that Florida farmers have the finest and most successful genetic material to grow hemp."

Wadlington holds a bachelor's in Chemistry and Biology from Emory & Henry College in Virginia. He went on to earn a master's degree from the Horticulture Department at Virginia Tech and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, where he applied genomic technology to sequence and analyze the sex chromosomes and complex sex determination systems of spinach.

Wadlington currently resides in Florida. He is active in the community and supports several organizations, including the Hemp Advisory Committee, where he was appointed a member by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. 

About Green Point Research
Green Point Research (GPR) is a vertically integrated phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Satividol, a cannabidiol (CBD) softgel, is among the products the company produces. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method and how to purchase seeds, seed starts, and clones. For more information, please visit www.greenpointresearch.com.  

Media Contact:
Lais Pontes Greene
(954) 960-6083
238160@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-point-research-announces-william-wadlington-phd-as-director-of-plant-science-301042231.html

SOURCE Green Point Research

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.90
3.18 %
Novartis 84.60
2.89 %
Givaudan 3’210.00
2.39 %
Lonza Grp 408.80
1.84 %
Nestle 104.58
1.26 %
ABB 16.59
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.20
-1.14 %
Sika 158.75
-1.37 %
UBS Group 8.86
-2.08 %
CS Group 7.63
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und nur 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:27
Investoren ziehen sich wieder zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: DAX – Rücklauf gestartet / Credit Suisse – Neues Verlaufstief im Anmarsch?
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:19
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Ascom-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Ascom mit "zufriedenstellendem" ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street notieren die Indizes uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX wies knapp positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB