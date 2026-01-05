Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 49’169 1.6%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9281 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’441 2.5%  Bitcoin 74’637 2.9%  Dollar 0.7917 -0.1%  Öl 61.7 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Chevron1281709NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526
Top News
VINCI kündigt Aktienrückkauf an: Aktie rückt in den Anlegerfokus
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
So hätte sich ein Investment in Bitcoin Cash von vor 5 Jahren ausgezahlt
So lohnend wäre ein Ethereum Classic-Investment von vor 5 Jahren gewesen
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
Suche...

Green Plains Aktie 2028670 / US3932221043

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 20:22:36

Green Plains Names Ann Reis As CFO

Green Plains
7.58 CHF -1.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)on Monday announced the appointment of Ann Reis as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2026.

In this role, Reis will lead the finance organization and partner with senior leadership to advance Green Plains' long-term strategic and financial objectives.

"Ann brings deep financial leadership, industry experience, and operations expertise to drive Green Plains' continued focus on measurement-driven results and operational excellence," said Chris Osowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her collaborative approach to leadership and strategic insight position her well to support our long-term growth strategy."

Reis joins Green Plains from Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE), where she served as CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors.