Green Peak Innovations Announces Approval for Recreational Licenses in Michigan

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Peak Innovations (GPI), Michigan's largest holder of vertical medical marijuana licenses, today announced that it has received approval from the state of Michigan for licenses to grow and sell cannabis for recreational use.  With the approvals for both cultivation and processor licenses in Windsor Township, as well as provisioning centers in White Cloud and Ann Arbor, Green Peak Innovations is the first large scale, vertically-integrated, cannabis producer for adult-use in the state of Michigan.

Green Peak Innovations is the largest vertical marijuana license holder in the state of Michigan and operator of Skymint provisioning centers.

"One of our primary goals has always been to make Green Peak Innovations the first large scale, vertically integrated, adult-use cannabis producer in the state of Michigan," said Joe Neller, GPI's Chief of Government Affairs.  "It has been a long journey since Michiganders voted to approve the legalization of adult-use cannabis in November 2018.  However, we are now standing at the doorstep of realizing this objective with the end of the cannabis prohibition in our home state of Michigan." 

"We are extremely proud to finally begin opening the doors of our premium cannabis retail stores to the everyday recreational consumer," added CEO Jeff Radway.  "As we continue to open new locations across the state and beyond, we are confident that our Skymint stores are transforming the cannabis retail experience with modern and inviting atmospheres and a knowledgeable and passionate staff."

The company's first two retail stores that have been approved for recreational use starting in December are located on 1958 South Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor ("Skymint") and 194 N. Charles St. in White Cloud ("White River Wellness").  The company also has three additional Skymint-branded retail stores operating in Bay City, Newaygo and Nunica with plans to open an additional four stores over the next eight to ten weeks.

Green Peak Innovations (GPI) is a vertically integrated cannabis company and the largest license holder in the state of Michigan.  With two state-of-the-art and fully-operational indoor grow facilities, the company cultivates, processes, markets and distributes a full range of branded cannabis products including Skymint™, North Cannabis™, Jolly™, Evoxe Laboratories®, Agata™ and St. Jade™ through both Skymint-branded retail stores as well as wholesale distribution channels.  As purveyors of premium-crafted cannabis, we've developed a portfolio of the finest cannabis brands available for health, healing or just getting high on life.  GPI inspires individuals to UNLOCK their mental, physical and spiritual potential through cannabis.

For more information, visit www.greenpeakinnovations.com

