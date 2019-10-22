+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Green Lotus Launches Its Latest Innovation: Smart Site Website Builder

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest innovation from Green Lotus; Smart Site is an intelligent website builder that delivers a unique, personalized experience to each visitor. There are many website builders on the market, but none are as advanced and optimized for search engines like Smart Site.

The most important feature of Smart Site Website Builder is that every element of the site can be customized per device, thereby giving businesses full control over how the site appears on desktops, mobile devices and tablets. Bassem Ghali, CEO of Green Lotus, states "having full control over the appearance of a website on various devices helps improve conversions. Desktop users are more likely to read more content and learn from about the business from their website, so making more information available to them is a good way to encourage engagement. But mobile users, on the other hand, are searching on the go and need information quickly. They want to know the most important features of the business, where the business is located, and how to contact them. For mobile users it is better to have shorter pages with just the vital information needed by potential customers, a map of the business location, and a click-to-call button."

Smart Site implements the latest in digital technology for website design. Smart Site templates are available for quick customization, and the drag and drop website editor is intuitive and easy to use. All templates are designed to boost the conversion rate of the website so that businesses can increase leads and sales. Implementing branding is simple with Smart Site settings that enable businesses to create a consistent website by defining site-wide settings for font styles, buttons, text links, images, and backgrounds that incorporate the business branding colours, styles and formats. These settings can easily be changed per element and widget.

Every website has a header, but this innovative website builder features a dynamic header; a smaller version of the site header that keeps important navigation information fixed at the top of the page, without taking up too much space and distracting users as they scroll down a page. Businesses can keep their most important calls to action in the dynamic header and be one click away when the user is ready to contact them, make a purchase, or request more information.

In today's competitive online marketplace, being on the 1st page of Google is vital for businesses. Smart Site not only employs the latest technology, but it also meets all the requirements set out by Google for search engine optimization. It is mobile-friendly and responsive providing website visitors with a superior user experience on any device. It is lightning fast and secured with SSL certificates.

More about Green Lotus Digital Marketing Agency:
Green Lotus is a Toronto-based agency dedicated to providing businesses with effective online marketing strategies and lead generation solutions. With a focus on optimizing the number and quality of online leads, Green Lotus goes the extra mile to consult, create, and implement the most appropriate online marketing strategies based on business needs.

In response to market needs, Green Lotus launched SEO Tools designed to help small and medium business owners to get a handle on their SEO activities, and can scale up to meet the needs of savvy internet marketers who manage multiple websites on a daily bases, and want to save time. Green Lotus Tools, with their simple yet insightful dashboards, are SEO-driven insights and competitive research for the most productive SEO beginner and marketing guru alike.

Now, businesses also have access to the latest innovation from Green Lotus, My Smart Site, a do-it-yourself website builder that offers a unique, personalized user experience to all website visitors.

 

SOURCE Green Lotus Inc.

