09.02.2021 03:18:00

Green Life Business Continues To Lead The Cannabis Industry

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since cannabis became fully legalized in California, the cannabis market has been on fire. Today, there are fully-operational and turnkey businesses and facilities for sale, making it easier than ever to get involved in the lucrative cannabis industry. Green Life Business Group Inc. is leading the cannabis business brokerage market Nationwide and has the numbers to back it up. When it comes to finding a cannabis business for sale, California has no shortage of options. Green Life conducts market research to identify the best businesses for sale to provide to entrepreneurs looking to get in on the Green Rush. Green Life has sold 12 Cannabis businesses in the last 90 days. One of them remarkably sold before even hitting the market for an astonishing $5.65 million in VISTA Medical ONLY dispensary.

The list of 12 Businesses that SOLD:

  • Dispensary & Delivery Business For Sale (Vista, CA) #364 List Price $5.5M Sold for $5.65 M
  • La Mesa Retail & Delivery License #334 ($5 Million) – Retail only license Pre Revenue. 
  • Pre-ICO Turnkey Cannabis Dispensary w/ Delivery ($5 Million) – This dispensary brought in $3 Million in 2019 and is projected to make $3.5 Million by the end of 2020. #297
  • Dispensary Cannabis Business For Sale, Santa Ana, Fully Operational #276 -Sold for $4.5M
  • Notice Of Sale Cannabis Campus Retail, Cultivation, Manufacturing & Distribution Licenses For Sale (Los Angeles, CA) #315 – Sold for $2.2M (First LA ASSET SALE)
  • Moreno Valley Cannabis Dispensary Retail License #323 ($1.7 Million) Retail only license Pre Revenue.
  • Turn Key Cannabis Manufacturing Type 6 & Distribution Licenses For Sale (Santa Rosa, CA) #284 – Sold for $450,000.
  • Oakland Delivery & Distribution License #351 ($299K) – This was a Delivery Only License Pre Revenue
  • Cannabis Distribution License For Sale (Long Beach, CA) #282 -Sold for $275,000
  • Long Beach Cannabis Distribution License #317 ($240K) - Distribution License, Pre Revenue
  • Long Beach Cultivation CUP (179K) Cultivation Only License Pre Revenue
  • Hesperia Medical Delivery ($110K) Delivery Only License Pre Revenue

    • That's a total of $25,603,000 in total purchase price.

    If you are looking for cannabis businesses for sale that include retail, cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution licenses, please visit www.greenlifebusiness.com.

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-life-business-continues-to-lead-the-cannabis-industry-301224421.html

    SOURCE Green Life Business Group Inc

    pagehit