09.02.2021 03:18:00
Green Life Business Continues To Lead The Cannabis Industry
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since cannabis became fully legalized in California, the cannabis market has been on fire. Today, there are fully-operational and turnkey businesses and facilities for sale, making it easier than ever to get involved in the lucrative cannabis industry. Green Life Business Group Inc. is leading the cannabis business brokerage market Nationwide and has the numbers to back it up. When it comes to finding a cannabis business for sale, California has no shortage of options. Green Life conducts market research to identify the best businesses for sale to provide to entrepreneurs looking to get in on the Green Rush. Green Life has sold 12 Cannabis businesses in the last 90 days. One of them remarkably sold before even hitting the market for an astonishing $5.65 million in VISTA Medical ONLY dispensary.
The list of 12 Businesses that SOLD:
That's a total of $25,603,000 in total purchase price.
If you are looking for cannabis businesses for sale that include retail, cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution licenses, please visit www.greenlifebusiness.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-life-business-continues-to-lead-the-cannabis-industry-301224421.html
SOURCE Green Life Business Group Inc
