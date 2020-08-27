Green Lawn Fertilizing/ Green Pest Solutions Names to Soaring 76 List of Fastest Growing Companies

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journals Soaring 76 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This is the first time in company history that they have been featured on this prestigious list.

"The Soaring 76 includes some of the truly elite companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. It is an honor to be listed among them as one the fastest growing companies. It's a testament to the hard work our entire team puts in day in and day out and the superior experience they are providing our customers." Says Matt Jesson President/Owner.

Over the past 3 years Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions' rapid annual revenue growth from under $13M to over $19M has allowed for more expansion and hiring. They have opened two new branches in New Jersey and the staff has grown from under 100 team members in 2017 to nearly 170 in 2019. The company's reoccurring customer base has exceeded 30,000 and they have over 4,000 customer reviews averaging over 4.7 stars.

Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 features the fastest growing companies throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area. The rankings are based on revenue growth over the past three years. Companies eligible for the list must be headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area, independently owned without a parent company, have sustained revenue growth from 2017-2019, and have 2017 revenues of at least $750,000 and 2019 revenues of at least $2 million.

The Philadelphia Business announced Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions as one of their Soaring 76 on August 25th. The company's rank among all the 2020 honorees will be released in the Philadelphia Business Journal's September 25th issue.

Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 170 team members and over 100 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. For eight of the last nine years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

