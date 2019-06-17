Green Hills Software Signs Hitachi Solutions Technology as a New Value Added Integrator

TOKYO, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, a worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announces that Hitachi Solutions Technology, Ltd. (formerly Hitachi ULSI Systems Co., Ltd.), a software engineering services provider, is now a value-added integrator for Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY® RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor™ virtualization solutions. Green Hills Software and Hitachi Solutions Technology will leverage each other's expertise in building safe and secure software systems to guide customers in building solutions based on the INTEGRITY RTOS for the Asian automotive, medical, industrial, railroad, and IoT (Internet of Things) markets.

The increasing demands placed on embedded software systems requires coordination between software vendors, hardware vendors, customers and the customer supply chain to ensure that the complex safety and security solutions required of the industry are implemented efficiently and competently. Starting from 2002, Green Hills Software has offered development toolchains (including its compilers and debuggers) and RTOSes certified to the highest levels of safety and security, including IEC 61508 SIL 4 and ISO 26262 ASIL D. Hitachi Solutions Technology will work together with Green Hills Software to help customers use the Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS and INTEGRITY Multivisor to build and support integrated embedded software systems able to meet even the most complex customer requirements and demands. The proven capability of the INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor solution to safely virtualize traditional general-purpose operating systems, such as Android or Linux, in mass-production systems gives customers an extremely flexible platform to develop production-quality solutions that combine the best qualities of a general-purpose operating system together with the highly secure and safe INTEGRITY RTOS. No other solution on the market can deliver the same security and safety capabilities that the INTEGRITY RTOS is enabling customers to utilize today.

"As our company begins its next chapter as Hitachi Solutions Technology, I am excited to also be starting the next chapter of our collaboration with Green Hills Software," said Takashi Moriyama, President & CEO of Hitachi Solutions Technology. "Hitachi Solutions Technology will work together with Green Hills Software leveraging our high quality technical skills together with the supporting solutions and services of our Hitachi Group, to work as a team to deliver the best engineering services possible to our customers to help them solve the many complex issues they face developing safe and secure products."

"We have a long history of successfully working with Hitachi Solutions Technology and welcoming them into Green Hills Software's VAI program is the logical extension of our very productive working relationship," said Matthew Slager, Vice President of Operations for Asia-Pacific at Green Hills Software. "By utilizing our joint expertise in developing safety-critical software systems and leveraging our extensive mutual experience working together over the years on numerous customer projects that have gone from design to mass-production, I am confident that Hitachi Solutions Technology will provide the high quality of reliable engineering services that our customers expect."

About Hitachi Solutions Technology, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Technology, Ltd. (formerly Hitachi ULSI Systems Co., Ltd.) is a company of Hitachi Solutions Group, which is a core IT company of the Hitachi Group, and we provide leading embedded design solutions and visionary IoT solutions in the automotive, information and communications, industrial, railroad, and medical fields.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178B RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Green Hills Software's open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom, and with Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

