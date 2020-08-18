18.08.2020 14:38:00

Green Hemp Farms Looking for Strategic Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hemp Farms, now called Green Farming Inc. plans for a strategic manufacturing and distributing partner to bring CBD retail products to the domestic and international markets.

Green Farming Inc, established in 2018, is a vertically integrated industrial hemp company with operations in CO, KY, and FL.  From seed to sale, our company has handled it all.  A single seedling in our nursery ends with our lab technicians producing the finest quality CBD products available, up to 100% pure CBD isolate and distillate.  All products are USDA compliant and state complaint in CO, KY, and FL.

The company has 300L CO2 CBD extraction/distillation equipment in Delta, Colorado; Alcohol Extraction/distillation equipment along with Indoor Hemp Clones in 14,000 Sq ft facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides growing Smokable flowers at Louisville facility, Green Farming had been Hemp cultivating on 80 acres (out of 300 Acres) in Gravel Switch, Kentucky.

Green Farming Inc is now looking for an established manufacturer and distributor based in the United States that would mutually benefit from incorporating our high quality CBD isolate or distillate into their product line. Green Farming Inc. will provide the CBD and help with the formulations and incorporation into the product.

The company believes in current status of health issues, more individuals are looking for alternative health remedies, and there is nothing better than American grown and processed CBD.

Below is a list of markets Green Farming Inc. are currently interested in.

  • Food and beverage
    • Energy Drinks
    • Sports Drinks
    • Water bottlers
    • Coffee/tea
    • Gummies
    • Hard candies
  • Alcohol
    • Wine
    • Liquor
    • Beer
  • Beauty Products
    • Skin care
    • Lip care
    • Lotions and balms
    • Pain balm
    • Healing cream
    • Sun screen
    • Perfume/Cologne
    • Oral care
  • Supplements and vitamins
    • Tinctures
    • Gel capsules
    • Tablets
    • Workout supplements
    • Dietary Supplements
  • Pet food

Keith Sprau is the Chief Operating Officer, taking care of day to day operations and can be reached at 245579@email4pr.com or 303-513-6362.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-hemp-farms-looking-for-strategic-partnership-301113774.html

SOURCE Green Farming Inc.

