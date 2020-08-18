Green Hemp Farms Looking for Strategic Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hemp Farms, now called Green Farming Inc. plans for a strategic manufacturing and distributing partner to bring CBD retail products to the domestic and international markets.

Green Farming Inc, established in 2018, is a vertically integrated industrial hemp company with operations in CO, KY, and FL. From seed to sale, our company has handled it all. A single seedling in our nursery ends with our lab technicians producing the finest quality CBD products available, up to 100% pure CBD isolate and distillate. All products are USDA compliant and state complaint in CO, KY, and FL.

The company has 300L CO2 CBD extraction/distillation equipment in Delta, Colorado; Alcohol Extraction/distillation equipment along with Indoor Hemp Clones in 14,000 Sq ft facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides growing Smokable flowers at Louisville facility, Green Farming had been Hemp cultivating on 80 acres (out of 300 Acres) in Gravel Switch, Kentucky.

Green Farming Inc is now looking for an established manufacturer and distributor based in the United States that would mutually benefit from incorporating our high quality CBD isolate or distillate into their product line. Green Farming Inc. will provide the CBD and help with the formulations and incorporation into the product.

The company believes in current status of health issues, more individuals are looking for alternative health remedies, and there is nothing better than American grown and processed CBD.

Below is a list of markets Green Farming Inc. are currently interested in.

Food and beverage

Energy Drinks



Sports Drinks



Water bottlers



Coffee/tea



Gummies



Hard candies

Alcohol

Wine



Liquor



Beer

Beauty Products

Skin care



Lip care



Lotions and balms



Pain balm



Healing cream



Sun screen



Perfume/ Cologne



Oral care

Supplements and vitamins

Tinctures



Gel capsules



Tablets



Workout supplements



Dietary Supplements

Pet food

Keith Sprau is the Chief Operating Officer, taking care of day to day operations and can be reached at 245579@email4pr.com or 303-513-6362.

