|
24.10.2019 00:18:00
Green Growth Brands Fourth Quarter Revenue Increases 29% Quarter-Over-Quarter to $7.2 Million
GGB reports total revenue of $15.7 million in its first partial year of operations
COLUMBUS, OH, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB or the Company) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported total revenue for fiscal 2019 of $15.7 million. For the three month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a 29% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue to $7.2 million.
"In a short-time we have built a pathway to open up to 47 dispensaries in three key states and established the first, best and only vertical CBD distribution network in the country," said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth Brands. "This foundation leverages our strengths of creating brands consumers love, building innovative product assortments and operating and growing retail at scale, quarter after quarter.
"As we look ahead to fiscal 2020, our focus will shift from foundation building to operating and executing, which we expect to result in a steep sequential growth in both our CBD and MSO businesses."
To read more of Horvath's thoughts on the growth and trajectory of the business, please read the Letter to Shareholders.
GGB will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Peter Horvath, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Logan, at 8:30 AM EDT on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2019 Highlights
- Total revenue for fiscal 2019 was $15.7 million, which reflects seven and a half months of MSO revenue since the reverse takeover in November 2018 and the launch of the CBD business in February 2019.
- Total revenue for the quarter, including both MSO and CBD operations, was $7.2 million, a sequential increase of 29% over the prior quarter.
- MSO revenue for the quarter, which primarily consists of one dispensary in Las Vegas, The+Source, was $5.5 million, a sequential increase of 7% over the prior quarter.
- The+Source continues to generate annualized revenue of nearly $15,000 per selling square foot, one of the highest reported figures in the industry and in retail overall.1
- CBD revenue for the quarter was $1.7 million, a sequential increase of 271% over the prior quarter. Q1 fiscal 2020 CBD revenue is expected to grow by approximately 200%.
- As of the June 30, 2019, the Company operated 58 CBD shops, including 52 that opened during the quarter.
- The Executive team was expanded during the quarter with the addition of Jann Parish as Chief Marketing Officer. Parish brings significant branding, marketing and consumer expertise to the Company.
- During the full year, the Company entered into CBD wholesale partnerships with Abercrombie & Fitch for 161 stores, DSW for a total of 155 stores and white labeling American Eagle's MOOD for 500 of their stores.
______________
1 eMarketer Retail, "Ecommerce trends and store sales for top retailers"
Subsequent Events
- In August, the Company completed a C$50 million bought deal and the founders posted a backstop commitment of up to C$102 million.
- In August, the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of Florida-based Spring Oaks, granting The Company the ability to open and operate up to 35 licenses in Florida.
- In August, the Company completed the acquisition of Henderson Organic Remedies, LLC (The+Source Henderson), the sister location of The+Source Las Vegas.
- The Company is currently operating over 160 CBD shops and expects to reach over 200 by the holiday shopping season this year.
Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Statements
The following tables contain financial information for the periods indicated. For full financial information, notes, and management commentary please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted on Green Growth Brands' Investor Relations site and SEDAR. All financial information is provided in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. "Adjusted EBITDA" is equal to net income (loss) before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, plus fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, share-based compensation and payments, loss (gain) on equity investments, loss (gain) on foreign exchange, loss (gain) on short-term investments, transaction costs, listing fees and certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by (used for) operations.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
(Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
10,256,008
$
4,688,311
Short term investments
-
-
Receivables
580,529
-
Prepaid expenses
5,142,618
-
Inventories
10,244,804
-
Biological assets
1,352,097
-
Notes receivable
47,739
-
Other receivables
3,006,760
18,269
Deferred lease charges
727,518
-
31,358,073
4,706,580
Property and equipment, net
18,761,723
-
Deposits and other assets
2,880,186
-
Deferred lease charges
2,606,940
-
Notes receivable
17,999,224
-
Intangible assets
39,925,984
-
Goodwill
36,253,417
-
Total assets
$
149,785,547
$
4,706,580
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
16,328,784
316,768
Taxes payable
282,593
-
Due to related parties
317,535
-
Notes payable
45,762,540
-
Embedded derivative liability
1,496,214
-
Convertible Debenture
41,623,041
-
105,810,707
316,768
Deferred tax liability
1,437,324
-
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
119,881,374
7,016,421
Reserve for warrants
9,054,624
-
Reserve for share based compensation
3,147,110
-
Accumulated deficit
(92,453,943)
(2,626,609)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
148,286
-
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Green Growth Brands Inc.
39,777,451
4,389,812
Non-controlling interest
2,760,065
-
Total equity
42,537,516
4,389,812
Total liabilities and equity
$
149,785,547
$
4,706,580
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended June 30 2019 and June 30, 2018
(Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Sales
Revenue
7,174,674
-
Cost of goods sold
7,908,224
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
(733,550)
-
Fair value change in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
(863,649)
-
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
706,200
-
Gross profit
(576,101)
-
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
5,536,395
1,146,474
Legal and professional fees
5,198,484
788,716
Sales and marketing
5,540,252
-
Stock based compensation
2,136,271
-
Depreciation and amortization
609,765
-
Other income
1,027,440
-
20,048,607
1,935,190
Other expenses (income)
Loss on equity investments
-
-
Gain in fair value of derivative liability
(2,739,549)
-
Interest expense
1,266,595
1,113
Accretion on convertible debenture
466,264
-
Foreign exchange loss
1,070,883
96,967
Realized gain on short term investments
6,617,587
-
Transaction costs
3,608,655
-
Net loss before listing fees and income taxes
(30,915,143)
(2,033,270)
Listing fees
68,055
-
Net loss after listing fees
(30,983,198)
(2,033,270)
Income taxes
538,704
-
Net loss after income taxes
(31,521,902)
(2,033,270)
Less: Non-controlling interest
50,799
-
Net Loss attributable to owners of the parent
(31,471,103)
(2,033,270)
Net loss per Common Share attributable to the parent
Basic and Diluted
(0.19)
(0.04)
Weighted average common shares
165,637,384
48,772,788
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange gain on translating foreign operations
-
-
Comprehensive loss
$
(31,471,103)
$
(2,033,270)
Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net loss after listing fees before income taxes
$
(30,983,198)
$
(2,033,270)
Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory
(863,649)
-
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
706,200
-
Stock based compensation
2,136,271
-
Depreciation and amortization
609,765
-
Shares issued for services
1,573,079
-
Pre-opening expenses
812,957
-
Non-operating expenses
10,290,435
98,080
Listing fees
68,055
-
15,333,113
98,080
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(15,650,085)
$
(1,935,190)
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the year ended June 30 2019 and for the period from February 14, 2018 to June 30, 2018
(Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Sales
Revenue
$
15,729,803
$
-
Cost of goods sold
16,404,133
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
(674,330)
-
Fair value change in biological assets included in inventory sold and other charges
662,212
-
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(1,012,549)
-
Gross profit
(323,993)
-
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
20,751,480
1,364,719
Legal and professional fees
15,423,098
1,163,810
Sales and marketing
8,632,651
-
Stock based compensation
3,839,254
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,191,682
-
Other income
(39,581)
-
49,798,584
2,528,529
(50,122,577)
(2,528,529)
Other expenses (income)
Loss on equity investments
671,579
-
Gain in fair value of derivative liability
(2,739,549)
-
Interest expense
3,509,419
1,113
Accretion on convertible debenture
466,264
-
Foreign exchange loss
1,419,220
96,967
Realized gain on short term investments
(4,347,339)
-
Transaction costs
13,260,093
-
Net loss before listing fees and income taxes
(62,362,264)
(2,626,609)
Listing fees
767,245
-
Net loss after listing fees
(63,129,509)
(2,626,609)
Income taxes
1,202,300
-
Net loss after income taxes
$
(64,331,809)
$
(2,626,609)
Less: Non-controlling interest
77,435
-
Net Loss attributable to owners of the parent
$
(64,254,374)
$
(2,626,609)
Net loss per Common Share attributable to the parent
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.40)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average common shares
161,188,156
54,794,120
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange gain on translating foreign operations
148,286
-
Comprehensive loss
$
(64,106,088)
$
(2,626,609)
Consolidated Statement of Cashflow
For the year ended June 30, 2019, and for the period from February 14, 2018 to June 30, 2018
(Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Cashflow from Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
$
(64,331,809)
$
(2,626,609)
Adjustments for:
Stock based compensation
3,839,254
-
Shares and warrants issued for services
6,701,445
-
Depreciation and amortization
1,191,683
-
Deferred lease charges
303,132
-
Deferred tax expense
473,244
-
Accretion expense
466,264
-
Loss on equity investment
671,579
-
Realized gain on short term investment
(4,347,339)
-
Transaction costs
6,617,110
-
Fair value of embedded derivative liability
(2,739,549)
-
Net fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets
(350,337)
-
Foreign exchange on translation
1,402,691
-
Changes in non-cash working capital balances
Receivables
(243,764)
-
Prepaid expenses
(5,142,618)
-
Other receivables
(761,169)
(18,269)
Inventories
(8,179,761)
-
Biological assets
(143,082)
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,809,632
316,768
Income taxes payable
282,593
-
(55,480,801)
(2,328,110)
Cashflow from Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(9,802,924)
-
Purchase of software
(1,037,729)
-
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(44,437,592)
-
Purchase of short term investments
(16,945,040)
-
Net proceeds from sale of short term investments
21,347,468
-
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
73,381
-
Advance on Henderson Organic Remedies LLC acquisition
(15,485,000)
-
Advances on acquisitions
(3,650,000)
-
Purchase of equity investment
(300,000)
-
(70,237,436)
-
Cashflow from Financing Activities
Shares issued on warrants and options exercised
43,514,989
-
Repayment of notes
(6,485,030)
-
Proceeds from convertible debentures, net of issuance costs
106,196,985
-
Proceeds from private placement share capital issued
25,747,713
7,016,421
Redemption of common shares
(37,170,000)
-
131,804,657
7,016,421
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(518,723)
-
Increase in cash
5,567,697
4,688,311
Cash, beginning of period
4,688,311
-
Cash, end of period
$
10,256,008
$
4,688,311
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Interest paid
2,061,511
-
Income taxes paid
446,462
-
Other non-cash investing and financing activities
Capital assets not yet paid for
5,773,117
Redemption of common shares by issuance of promissory note
28,992,600
-
Segmented statement of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
(Expressed in United States dollars)
MSO
CBD
Head office
Allocations
Total
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
Revenue
$
5,461,941
$
-
$
1,712,733
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7,174,674
$
-
Cost of goods sold
3,976,025
-
2,513,376
-
-
-
1,418,823
-
7,908,224
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
1,485,916
-
(800,643)
-
-
-
(1,418,823)
-
(733,550)
-
Fair value change in biological assets included in inventory
(863,649)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(863,649)
-
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
706,200
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
706,200
-
Gross profit
1,643,365
-
(800,643)
-
-
-
(1,418,823)
-
(576,101)
-
Operating Expenses
General and administration
-
-
-
-
6,521,008
1,146,474
(984,613)
-
5,536,395
1,146,474
Legal and professional fees
-
-
-
-
5,640,914
788,716
(442,430)
-
5,198,484
788,716
Sales and marketing
394,488
-
4,986,676
-
148,277
-
10,811
-
5,540,252
-
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
-
2,136,271
-
-
-
2,136,271
-
Depreciation and amortization
-
-
155,955
-
456,401
-
(2,591)
-
609,765
-
Other income
(15,932)
-
-
-
1,043,372
-
-
-
1,027,440
-
378,556
-
5,142,631
-
15,946,243
1,935,190
(1,418,823)
-
20,048,607
1,935,190
1,264,809
-
(5,943,274)
-
(15,946,243)
(1,935,190)
-
-
(20,624,708)
(1,935,190)
Non-operating expenses
Loss on equity investment in Xanthic Beverages USA, LLC
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain in fair value of derivative liability
-
-
-
-
(2,739,549)
-
-
-
(2,739,549)
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
1,266,595
1,113
-
-
1,266,595
1,113
Accretion expense
-
-
-
-
466,264
-
-
-
466,264
-
Foreign exchange loss (income)
-
-
-
-
1,070,883
96,967
-
-
1,070,883
96,967
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
6,617,587
-
-
-
6,617,587
-
Transaction costs
-
-
-
-
3,608,655
-
-
-
3,608,655
-
Net income (loss) before listing fees and income taxes
1,264,809
-
(5,943,274)
-
(26,236,678)
(2,033,270)
-
-
(30,915,143)
(2,033,270)
Listing fees
-
-
-
-
68,055
-
-
-
68,055
-
Net income (loss) after listing fees
1,264,809
-
(5,943,274)
-
(26,304,733)
(2,033,270)
-
-
(30,983,198)
(2,033,270)
Income taxes
538,704
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
538,704
-
Net Income (loss) after income taxes
$
726,105
$
-
$
(5,943,274)
$
-
$
(26,304,733)
$
(2,033,270)
$
-
$
-
$
(31,521,902)
$
2,033,270)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the parent
776,904
-
(5,943,274)
-
(26,304,733)
(2,033,270)
-
-
(31,471,103)
(2,033,270)
Non-controlling interest
50,799
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50,799
-
726,105
-
(5,943,274)
-
(26,304,733)
(2,033,270)
-
-
(31,521,902)
(2,033,270)
Segmented statement of operations for the year ended June 30, 2019
(Expressed in United States dollars)
MSO
CBD
Head office
Allocations
Total
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
Revenue
$
13,490,190
$
-
$
2,239,613
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
15,729,803
$
-
Cost of goods sold
8,844,293
-
3,599,882
-
-
-
3,959,958
-
16,404,133
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
4,645,897
-
(1,360,269)
-
-
-
(3,959,958)
-
(674,330)
-
Fair value change in biological assets included in inventory
662,212
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
662,212
-
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
(1,012,549)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,012,549)
-
Gross profit
4,996,234
-
(1,360,269)
-
-
-
(3,959,958)
-
(323,993)
-
Operating Expenses
General and administration
-
-
-
-
22,791,162
1,364,719
(2,039,682)
-
20,751,480
1,364,719
Legal and professional fees
-
-
-
-
17,337,691
1,163,810
(1,914,593)
-
15,423,098
1,163,810
Consulting fees
-
-
-
-
-
Sales and marketing
2,104,497
-
5,624,291
-
903,863
-
-
-
8,632,651
-
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
-
3,839,254
-
-
-
3,839,254
-
Depreciation and amortization
68,500
-
178,938
-
949,927
-
(5,683)
-
1,191,682
-
Other income
(39,060)
-
-
-
(521)
-
-
-
(39,581)
-
2,133,937
-
5,803,229
-
45,821,376
2,528,529
(3,959,958)
-
49,798,584
2,528,529
2,862,297
-
(7,163,498)
-
(45,821,376)
(2,528,529)
-
-
(50,122,577)
(2,528,529)
Non-operating expenses
Loss on equity investment in Xanthic Beverages USA, LLC
-
-
-
-
671,579
-
-
-
671,579
-
Gain in fair value of derivative liability
-
-
-
-
(2,739,549)
-
-
-
(2,739,549)
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
3,509,419
1,113
-
-
3,509,419
1,113
Accretion expense
-
-
-
-
466,264
-
-
-
466,264
-
Foreign exchange loss (income)
-
-
-
-
1,419,220
96,967
-
-
1,419,220
96,967
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
-
-
-
-
(4,347,339)
-
-
-
(4,347,339)
-
Transaction costs
-
-
-
-
13,260,093
-
-
-
13,260,093
-
Net income (loss) before listing fees and income taxes
2,862,297
-
(7,163,498)
-
(58,061,063)
(2,626,609)
-
-
(62,362,264)
(2,626,609)
Listing fees
-
-
-
-
767,245
-
-
-
767,245
-
Net income (loss) after listing fees
2,862,297
-
(7,163,498)
-
(58,828,308)
(2,626,609)
-
-
(63,129,509)
(2,626,609)
Income taxes
1,202,300
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,202,300
-
Net income (loss) after income taxes
$
1,659,997
$
-
$
(7,163,498)
$
-
$
(58,828,308)
$
(2,626,609)
$
-
$
-
$
(64,331,809)
$
(2,626,609)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the parent
1,737,432
-
(7,163,498)
-
(58,828,308)
(2,626,609)
-
-
(64,254,374)
(2,626,609)
Non-controlling interest
77,435
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
77,435
-
1,659,997
-
(7,163,498)
-
(58,828,308)
(2,626,609)
-
-
(64,331,809)
(2,626,609)
Supplemental segmented information
Assets
107,923,000
-
29,556,255
-
12,306,292
4,706,580
-
-
149,785,547
4,706,580
Liabilities
18,449,277
-
7,307,803
-
81,490,951
316,768
-
-
107,248,031
316,768
Conference Call Information:
Conference ID: 66844833
Local Toronto Dial-in Number: (+1) 416 764 8609
Local Vancouver Dial-in Number: (+1) 778 383 7417
North American Toll-Free Number:(+1) 888 390 0605
The call and replay archive will be accessible on Green Growth Brands' Investor Relations website.
About Green Growth Brands Inc.
Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country, at DSW and Abercrombie & Fitch stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.
Cautionary Statements:
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the marijuana industry in the United States, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated November 26, 2018 which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its growth strategy, the Company's plan to open new dispensaries in the remainder of the calendar year, the Company's vision to become a multi-state operator with retail stores exceeding certain financial thresholds is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-growth-brands-fourth-quarter-revenue-increases-29-quarter-over-quarter-to-7-2-million-300944410.html
SOURCE Green Growth Brands
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchten nur marginale Ausschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}