SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’522 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.5%  Öl 76.1 0.6% 
02.07.2021 22:49:00

Green Essence Florida Announces Bold Acquisition Intentions to Enter the Florida MMTC Market With up to $300M in Capital

MIAMI, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Essence Florida ("Green Essence" or "the Company") seeks to acquire a validly issued MMTC License in the State of Florida and is ready to engage in discussions with existing license-holders. Minority-owned and led, Green Essence Florida, announces The Opes Group as a capital partner for up to $300M needed to support this open invitation to enter immediate acquisition discussions.

"For the last three years I have watched the Florida medical marijuana market expand, growing into one of the largest and most attractive markets in the country, while maintaining only 22 issued licenses. The market has essentially remained closed. Green Essence Florida is ready to boldly step into the market and serve all Floridians with a customer-focused business model that emphasizes medical efficacy. Green Essence Florida has been preparing for this moment and now with an experienced and talented management team, we are ready to execute on our strategy. We seek to purchase an issued MMTC license and invite all serious license holders to contact our team" commented CEO and Floridian, Jasmine Johnson.

Jasmine is joined by an award-winning cannabis master geneticist and a clinical research focused medical team, led by Medical Director, Dr. Anthony Hall. Dr. Hall is a Florida-based experienced neurosurgeon who drives the Green Essence Florida vision for providing patients the best quality of life by treating debilitating medical conditions with the scientifically demonstrated benefits of marijuana. "I have seen firsthand the underserved patients in my practice and I am confident that our team will be transformative in improving the lives of many communities through Green Essence Florida" said Dr. Anthony Hall.

GREEN ESSENCE FLORIDA

Green Essence Florida is a Miami-based company that is a minority-led shareholder group and management team. The company formed with the intention to apply for a MTTC license in 2018 and since the application process has remained closed since that time, has elected to participate by purchasing a MMTC license.

ABOUT JASMINE JOHNSON

Jasmine Johnson is CEO for Green Essence with the vision to change the Florida cannabis market. Jasmine is a born and raised Miamian with visionary leadership and a natural aptitude for entrepreneurship. Jasmine comes from a family of successful Floridian entrepreneurs and currently runs the family real estate business as President, managing over $20 million in assets.

CONTACT: jjohnson@greenessenceflorida.com  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-essence-florida-announces-bold-acquisition-intentions-to-enter-the-florida-mmtc-market-with-up-to-300m-in-capital-301325239.html

SOURCE Green Essence Florida

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:04 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
09:36 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte unter Druck
09:06 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
05:49 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bodenbildung? / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA nach unten durchbrochen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB bereitet anscheinend Börsengang von E-Mobilitätsgeschäft vor - ABB-Aktie schliesst stark
Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Tesla-Aktie schliesst fester: Quartalsrekord bei Auslieferungen - Tesla Model S wird während der Fahrt zum Feuerball
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
Milliardendeal: Lonza schliesst Verkauf von Special Ingredients Geschäft ab - Lonza-Aktie geht tiefer ins Wochenende
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend tief im Minus
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant Stellenabbau in Entwicklungssparte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit