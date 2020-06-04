Green Circle Life Expands Sales Team

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Circle Life, provider of SmartFHR, an innovative all-in-one communication and engagement app and web based service that aggregates employee-facing human resources (HR), wellness, and healthcare services into a single sign-on, interactive dashboard, announced that it has welcomed two sales executives to its team – Vasily Campbell and Sylvia Rosario.

Dinesh Sheth, CEO and founder of Green Circle Life, said, "As our business continues to grow, we want to make sure we understand every customer's needs so we can provide them with the right solutions. Every organization has a unique workforce which faces different challenges, and Vasily and Sylvia bring extensive business knowledge that will enable us to better communicate the power of our SmartFHR solution to address any requirements."

Campbell joins the company in Texas as an enterprise account executive. In his role, Campbell identifies and maintains business relationships with enterprise accounts. He has deep knowledge in B2B sales across several industries in both startups and Fortune 500 companies, including Liberty Mutual and ADP. Before joining Green Circle Life, he was the Senior Director of Acquisitions at TowerPoint Capital. Campbell received his Master of Business Administration with a Marketing concentration from National University.

Campbell said, "Green Circle Life has already established success and provided a personal touch to all businesses that are interested in improving their benefits and services usage. Having a national and international business background will enable me to dynamically manage our growth and continue to expand the sales reach."

Rosario joins the company in New Jersey as an enterprise account executive. She brings more than eight years of experience in B2B and enterprise sales to the team, and her expertise lies in strategic prospecting, relationship management, business communication, and needs and data analysis. Prior to joining Green Circle Life, Rosario worked in enterprise software sales. She received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

"It is important to constantly align with clients and speak directly to them about their needs," Rosario said. "My goal is to ensure our clients receive the value-added proposition they are looking for and make recommendations on the best way to move forward and be successful in their business goals."

For all sales inquiries please contact info@greencirclelife.com.

SOURCE Green Circle Life