Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’590 0.2%  DAX 25’405.3400 0.6%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’597.8800 2.0%  Bitcoin 72’693.0 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.4%  Öl 64.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101Amrize143013422Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528
Top News
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Liquidationsgefahr: Diese 3 Altcoins könnten für Trader im Januar 2026 riskant werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Aktie 132914404 / KYG4092C1078

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.01.2026 03:34:01

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Prices IPO Of 2.50 Mln Shares At $4.00/shr

Green Circle Decarbonize Technology
0.00 USD 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited, a Cayman Islands holding company that develops and manufactures Phase Change Material (PCM-TES) storage system in designs and applying on cooling and heating system though its Hong Kong subsidiary, Boca International Limited, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.50 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per Share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American Market on January 13, 2026, under the ticker symbol GCDT.

The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company. In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 Shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for construction of a factory to expand its production capacity the acquisition of necessary machinery for production; repayment of certain indebtedness and borrowings; and general working capital purposes.

The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Nachrichten zu Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Green Circle Decarbonize Technology Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison, Inflation und Politik als Taktgeber
12.01.26 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen gesucht
12.01.26 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
12.01.26 Longevity – Innovation für ein gesundes Morgen
09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’967.85 19.45 SJLB4U
Short 14’245.04 13.84 B62SOU
Short 14’803.34 8.77 SLSBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’425.08 12.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’869.55 19.88 S0IBHU
Long 12’575.77 13.98 SSZB1U
Long 12’035.17 8.95 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
Bayer-Aktie stärker: Bayer investiert in Früherkennung seltener Herzkrankheiten
Stadler Rail-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Auftrag aus Osteuropa sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
DroneShield-Aktie in Rot: Fehlende Impulse zum Wochenstart - wann kommt neuer Schwung?
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:10 Trump: Zölle von 25 Prozent für Länder mit Iran-Geschäften
22:52 Gouverneur: Toter nach Drohnenangriff in Russland
22:51 Windparkbetreiber Orsted erringt Sieg vor US-Gericht
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
22:25 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
21:42 ROUNDUP/Trump kokettiert: 'Amtierender Präsident Venezuelas'
21:29 Selenskyj warnt erneut vor massivem Angriff
21:00 Devisen: Euro weiter auf höherem Niveau zum schwächelnden Dollar
20:56 Medien: Trump empfängt Machado am Donnerstag im Weißen Haus
20:55 ROUNDUP: Allianz für kritische Rohstoffe - Kommen Mindestpreise?