Green Chef is the UK's first keto recipe box, inspiring and motivating healthy eating

Green Chef is the first UK recipe box to offer a fully keto meal preference, in addition to four other diets: lower carb, balanced, vegan, and vegetarian

Customers will have complete flexibility to mix and match recipes from different meal preferences, so mealtimes are always full of variety and inspiration, and healthy eating is fun

The latest research reveals that over half (54%*) of Brits find it hard stick to healthy eating habits due to boredom and it being a chore

This new recipe box focuses on sustainability, having committed to offsetting 100% of its in-box plastic and direct carbon emissions , as well as minimising food waste via pre-portioned ingredients

Green Chef is partnering with Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who will be offering her own tips, tricks and personal insights on keeping to a healthy lifestyle

LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Green Chef is launching the UK's first keto recipe box, with the goal of putting inspiration and delight at the heart of healthy eating. A subscription service that's designed to fit flexibly to your lifestyle, it will offer five diet plans and chef-created, nutritionist-approved recipes that change week to week. Simply select the meals you'd like and Green Chef will deliver everything you need, straight to your door.

The launch comes at a time when 45% of Brits reveal they struggle to stick to healthy eating plans for more than 2 weeks, due to lack of motivation (38%), lack of inspiration (25%), and it simply being no fun (20%). Unsurprisingly, the past year has made sticking to healthy lifestyles harder for nearly half (48%) of Brits.*

Green Chef is the first recipe box in the UK to offer a keto meal preference, and also includes lower carb, vegan, vegetarian and balanced recipes for customers to choose from. All of Green Chef's recipes are created by a team of trained chefs and registered nutritionists with a big focus on flavour, quality ingredients and variety to create inspiration for every dish.

With over a third (36%) of Brits saying that lots of variety is the key to making healthy eating fun, Green Chef's range of recipes helps people discover new ingredients and dishes while supporting long-term healthy eating choices. With pre-portioned ingredients providing just the right amount needed for recipes, it's easier to cut back on any leftovers and minimise food waste at home while not wasting time or money.

Green Chef has made clear commitments to people and the planet. From launch, it will track all direct CO2 emissions and in-box plastics, and will offset them by investing in a number of green initiatives.

People looking to supercharge their healthy eating can get started with Green Chef in a few easy steps:

Find inspiration

by checking out our recipes Select a meal preference: choose between keto, lower carb, balanced, vegan & vegetarian (don't worry, you can still try recipes from all options!)

choose between keto, lower carb, balanced, vegan & vegetarian (don't worry, you can still try recipes from all options!) Select the number of meals per week and box size (2 or 4 people)

the number of meals per week and box size (2 or 4 people) Enjoy 17 or more exciting meals to choose from each week

Head chef and nutritionist, Anna Tebbs, said: "Our research shows that people want ways to make healthy eating simple, fun and realistic for the long term. To us, that means satisfying dishes full of flavour, colour and crunch, and providing the variety and inspiration people need to reach their goals, whatever they may be.

"Green Chef is all about abundance and variety, not restriction. Long-lasting healthy eating, not fad diets or quick fixes. Balance and accessibility, not restriction. So, whatever your lifestyle or dietary preferences, we're hoping to provide the inspiration and culinary know-how to give people what they're after, and make healthy eating as simple and tasty as possible. We want every recipe to be something our customers are not only excited to eat, but also proud to have cooked."

Green Chef has also partnered with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, working closely with her to provide healthy lifestyle tips and tricks.

Visit the Green Chef website at www.greenchef.co.uk to find out more, with meals starting from just £4.70 per portion.

*The research was conducted by Sapio Research among 3,002 consumers who have tried to lead a healthier lifestyle in the past year. The interviews were conducted online in March 2021 using an email invitation and online survey.

How it works:

Customers can order with Green Chef through the website and app, with weekly delivery slots available on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Once customers have set up their account, managing the subscription is simple. Green Chef operates a flexible subscription model which allows customers to pause, skip or cancel their account at any time. Meals start from just £4.70 per portion.

Box size Price 2 people x 3 meals £39.69 2 people x 4 meals £48.69 4 people x 3 meals £63.99 4 people x 4 meals £79.19

About Green Chef:

Green Chef is the new recipe box for healthy eating. It offers 5 dietary preferences and a wide choice of recipes that are tasty, easy to cook and guaranteed to fit within different dietary lifestyles. Their team of trained chefs and registered nutritionists create 17 weekly recipes, making it easy to follow specialist diets like keto and vegan without compromising on flavour and taste. Green Chef puts an emphasis on high-quality, responsibly-sourced ingredients, making it easy for customers to follow a plan that fits with their goals. Green Chef is committed to sustainability and offsetting 100% of its in-box plastic and direct carbon emissions. Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2014, Green Chef is part of the HelloFresh Group and launched in the UK in 2021.