Green Building Materials Market to grow by USD 132.13 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The green building materials market is expected to grow by USD 132.13 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the green building materials market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The green building materials market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Green Building Materials Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE offers green building materials such as MasterSeal, Ucrete, Finestone, and many other building materials.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA offers green building materials such as SOLAR REFLECTIVE ASPHALT SHINGLES and SOLAR REFLECTIVE METAL ROOFING.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. offers a wide range of green building materials such as DuPont Tyvek HomeWrap, DuPont Tyvek DrainWrap, DuPont Tyvek CommercialWrap, among various other building materials.

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The green building materials market is segmented as below:

Application

Insulation



Roofing



Framing



Interior Finishing



Exterior Siding



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The green building materials market is driven by the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings. In addition, the benefits of green buildings are expected to trigger the green building materials market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Construction Materials Market- The construction materials market is segmented by product (cement, construction aggregate, concrete bricks, construction metals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Concrete Admixtures Market- The concrete admixtures market is segmented by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

