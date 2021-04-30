SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 00:42:00

Green Bee Botanicals face serum wins 1st place in "Academy Awards of Cannabis"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis skincare and wellness company Green Bee Botanicals pulled off an upset this month when its Renewing Serum won first place at The Emerald Cup in the new Cosmetic Topicals category, up against heavily-bankrolled competitors including Papa & Barkley, the number-one cannabis topicals company in California.

Childhood friends Bridget May, left (founder, CEO and in-house formulator) and Kim Howard, right (co-founder and COO) say Green Bee Botanicals has been lucky to attract enlightened, kind, conscientious consumers who want to learn and understand the medicinal and health benefits of cannabis and other plants. Photo by Elizabeth Glass

The Emerald Cup is the most important and influential cannabis contest in the world, similar to the Wine Spectator awards for the winemaking industry — the reason Rolling Stone calls it "the Academy Awards of the cannabis industry."

Led by childhood friends Bridget May and Kim Howard in San Francisco, Green Bee Botanicals was the first brand to bring cannabis skincare to California dispensaries, followed by Kiskanu, Proof, Papa & Barkley and now others.

While the mainstream CBD skincare market is saturated, "whole plant" cannabis skincare is still an emerging market. Whole plant and "full-spectrum" cannabis skincare is typically made with both THC and CBD plus lesser-known cannabinoids like CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial cannabis plant components to maximize effectiveness through what is known as "the entourage effect."

Scientific research has proven that THC, CBD and other cannabis plant compounds are "potent antioxidants," and the Harvard School of Public Healthconfirms that antioxidants "work best in combination with other nutrients, plant chemicals, and even other antioxidants."

This is Green Bee's second Emerald Cup award, winning silver for its Brightening Eye Cream at the previous Emerald Cup. These awards place Green Bee on the map as a leader alongside the most storied, successful brands in the industry. As LA Weekly's Jimi Devine writes, "Even placing in [The Emerald Cup] is a career-defining achievement."

"Cannabis is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory properties, and, most importantly, it binds with our skin's natural endocannabinoid receptors — the secret to why cannabis is such an effective skincare ingredient," says Green Bee Botanicals founder, Bridget May. A botanist and analytical chemist, May is Green Bee's in-house formulator.

Traditionally held live at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds, this year due to the pandemic the Emerald Cup Awards were broadcast on Social Club TV to its 150 million viewers, and featured musical performances by Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as appearances by Chelsea Handler, B Real and Winona LaDuke

About
Green Bee Botanicals makes award-winning, luxurious skincare and topicals with nature's most healing plant: cannabis. Green Bee's upcoming "farm-to-face" skincare line features Sonoma Hills Farm sun-grown, full-spectrum hemp planted in wine terroir by the former culinary gardener of Michelin-starred restaurant The French Laundry. Green Bee tests every small batch of products to prove they're clean from harmful ingredients commonly found in mainstream cosmetics, and publicly shares the results. Follow Green Bee on Instagram at @greenbeebotanicals and find a retailer at https://greenbeebotanicals.com/pages/find-us.

Green Bee Botanicals' Renewing Face Serum won 1st place at the 2021 Emerald Cup Awards, the world-renowned

(PRNewsfoto/Green Bee Botanticals)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-bee-botanicals-face-serum-wins-1st-place-in-academy-awards-of-cannabis-301280802.html

SOURCE Green Bee Botanicals

﻿

