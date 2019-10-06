+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Greek Life Releases New SAE Clothing Line for the SAE Fraternity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greek Life, LLC, has released a new collection of polo shirts, T-shirts and ties for the SAE Fraternity community. Each finely crafted, high-quality item is officially licensed and available now at https://SAEClothes.com. All shirts and ties feature the custom embroidered SAE coat-of-arms or the SAE Greek lettering, prominently and proudly displayed.

The stylish and comfortable SAE clothing were custom created using the fraternity's colors, royal purple and old gold, and in some cases, supplemented with midnight black and pure white. The polo shirts are 100% fine cotton and the T-shirts are a cotton/spandex blend for a superior feel and fit.

The SAE crested ties are royal purple with old gold diagonal stripes, and are available in 100% silk or polyester. All ties are fully lined, meticulously crafted, and feature the precision embroidered SAE coat-of-arms.

Erik Robison, an SAE alumnus and founder of Greek Life, states, "For high-quality, genuine licensed SAE fraternity apparel, there is no better place to shop. Quality clothes for the true gentlemen of the SAE fraternity are finally available and can be purchased online today at SAEClothes.com."

Greek Life, LLC, was founded by Erik Robison to provide his fraternity brothers with a high-end option to represent their fraternity. Greek Life was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to bringing only the finest clothes to the fraternal community.

Full details can be found on the SAE Clothes website: https://SAEClothes.com.

 

SOURCE Greek Life, LLC

