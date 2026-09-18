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Gree Electric Aktie 548285 / CNE0000001D4

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18.09.2026 05:30:03

GREE Chairperson Dong Mingzhu Honored by UNEP Cool Coalition for Leadership in Sustainable Cooling


EQS Newswire / 18/09/2026 / 11:30 UTC+8

Singapore, September 18, 2026. Dong Mingzhu, Chairperson of Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, was today presented an inaugural “Cool Leaders” award in the Individual Leader category by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Cool Coalition. The award was presented at the Global Cooling Pledge Assembly 2026 in Singapore, which aims to accelerate the implementation of Global Cooling Pledge commitments, addressing the risks of extreme heat and the demand for sustainable cooling.

 18092026

Dong Mingzhu recognized by UNEP’s Cool Coalition for outstanding climate leadership

 

Recognizing Climate Leadership: Dong Mingzhu Receives “Cool Leaders” Honor

The Global Cooling Pledge Assembly 2026, organized by the UNEP Cool Coalition, brings together signatory countries, cities, industry leaders, financial institutions and technical partners to assess the progress of the Global Cooling Pledge, introduced during COP28, and accelerate the deployment of sustainable cooling solutions. The “Cool Leaders” award, an initiative of the UNEP Cool Coalition, recognizes outstanding leadership, highlighting those who are making a real-world impact as rising temperatures place increasing pressure on communities, infrastructure and energy systems worldwide.

The award honors Dong Mingzhu as one of three inaugural “Cool Leaders”, underscoring her leadership in her field. As the chairperson of GREE, she is a pioneer in sustainable air-conditioning solutions, advancing climate-friendly cooling and accelerating the development and deployment of sustainable cooling technologies.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition on a personal level and as the chairperson of GREE. I see it not only as an honor, but also a responsibility” said Ms. Dong. “As extreme heat becomes a growing challenge, sustainable cooling is more important than ever. For many years, GREE has focused on using technological innovation to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and make cooling more sustainable. Through innovations such as our Zero Carbon Source technology, we hope to continue contributing practical, sustainable solutions that help meet global cooling demand.”
 

GREE’s Commitment to Cooling the World Through Zero Carbon Source Technology

GREE, a global leader in home appliances with products available in over 190 countries and regions, has maintained a long-term commitment to sustainability, since Ms. Dong set out the company’s "For the Clearer Sky and Greener Earth" vision in 2013. Since then, the company has focused on developing technologies that improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and support greener development.

Central to this effort is GREE's award-winning Zero Carbon Source technology. The technology was developed following a visit by Ms. Dong to the Middle East, where she noted the abundance of solar resources in the region and proposed GREE develop a solution that combines air conditioning with renewable energy. The resulting technology, which was awarded the 2021 Global Cooling Prize, is a smart energy system that transforms air conditioning from a high-energy-consuming appliance into a smart energy ecosystem that integrates efficient power generation, intelligent energy use and safe energy storage.

Today, Zero Carbon Source technology has become one of GREE's flagship sustainable cooling solutions and has been deployed through more than 12,000 projects.

GREE also continues to advance its own sustainable manufacturing and operations. In 2025, GREE achieved a 30.66% year-on-year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, operated 22 green factories, and recycled 8.55 million waste electrical and electronic products, underscoring its commitment to reducing environmental impact across its operations.

Looking ahead, GREE will continue to advance sustainable innovation and expand the application of technologies that support energy efficiency and lower-carbon development. Dong Mingzhu’s recognition as a “Cool Leader” highlights both GREE's achievements in sustainable cooling and the company's commitment to continue driving innovation that addresses growing global cooling demand in a more sustainable way.

--- END ---

 

Media Contact

greenews@cn.gree.com

 

18/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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