21.03.2020 00:19:00

Greater Houston Orthodontics Introduces Virtual Appointments

HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Houston Orthodontics announces the addition of remote patient treatment monitoring in its two Houston-area practice locations: Memorial and West University. The goal of this service is to reduce the frequency of office visits, give doctors even more data regarding treatment progress, and reduce total treatment time.

Powered by Dental MonitoringTM, this innovative treatment option allows patients to take weekly photos of their smile via an app on their smartphone. The orthodontic specialists at Greater Houston Orthodontics review the detailed images to track the progress of treatment in real time. Patients receive the same level of care from the doctors and team, with fewer in-person checkups.

"With COVID-19 circulating in the Houston area, virtual appointments allow our patients to abide by guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, which are important tools as we manage disease transmission," says Dr. Amir Davoody. "This is a strong example of how we continually refine orthodontics to ensure our patients achieve the best possible results, in a way that best fits their lives," concludes Dr. Davoody.

About Greater Houston Orthodontics
Dr. Amir Davoody, Dr. Rana Mehr, Dr. Niloufar Azami and Dr. Adam Skrypczak lead a friendly, dedicated team that works together to create a positive experience for patients and their families that's fun, light hearted, informative and inviting. The doctors and team use the most advanced treatments available today, including Dental Monitoring™, Invisalign®, Invisalign® Teen and Incognito™ Hidden Braces. Click here to schedule a Virtual Consultation at greaterhoustonorthodontics.com.

Contact:
Debra Holtham
Greater Houston Orthodontics
(713) 464-7777
marketing@greaterhoustonorthodontics.com

SOURCE Greater Houston Orthodontics

