16.01.2020 04:00:00

Greater Des Moines Partnership Announces 2020 Strategic Priorities, Board Members

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership unveiled its 2020 Strategic Priorities and shared its 2019 accomplishments at the 131st Annual Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at the Iowa Events Center.

Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greater Des Moines Partnership)

The Partnership announced its economic development work with state and local partners resulted in 22 existing business expansions, 11 new company locations and a capital investment of nearly $1.27 billion in Greater Des Moines (DSM).

The Partnership also unveiled its 2019 Annual Report video to highlight 2019 successes. 

"The success of The Partnership is due in large part to our Investors and Members who are pushing our region forward," said 2019 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board Chair Kathryn Kunert, Vice President, Economic Connections and Integration at MidAmerican Energy Company. "The region's continued progress is directly tied to projects like water trails that are true connectors for our communities and know no boundaries. We will continue to focus on Greater Des Moines' opportunities that will maximize our momentum as we move into 2020."

During the program, Partnership 2020 Board Chair Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of ITA Group Holdings, discussed innovation as a theme for the next year and unveiled five Strategic Priorities for The Partnership in 2020:

  • Partner on the advancement of the DSM International Airport Project.
  • Enhance the vibrancy of Downtown DSM through activation of the Downtown riverfront and rivers.
  • Demonstrate progress toward the Future Ready DSM 75x25 goal by increasing the number of working-age adults who have completed a post-secondary education experience aligned to industry demand. This goal is in alignment with Future Ready Iowa.
  • Build upon momentum Downtown through the creation of a long-term Downtown Vision Plan.
  • Increase support for minority-owned businesses in DSM.  

Learn how to take action on The Partnership's 2020 Strategic Priorities. 

"The Partnership's 2020 Strategic Priorities will push the envelope on innovative ideas to continue growing our region," Mahoney said. "We will be thinkers and dreamers and doers, and it will take a collaborative effort to make our priorities successful." 

The Partnership also announced its Board of Directors and Executive Board. In addition to Mahoney and Kunert's roles, Fred Buie with Keystone Electrical Manufacturing and Rowena Crosbie with Tero International will be Vice Chairs. Mike McCoy with NCMIC will be the Secretary/Treasurer. See the full list of the 2020 Greater Des Moines Partnership Board of Directors and Executive Board. 

This year's Annual Dinner keynote presentation was headlined by Walter Isaacson, Professor of History at Tulane and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg, a financial services firm based in New York City. He spoke on innovative figures throughout history and encouraged DSM leaders to think in an innovative way. 

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership 
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 365 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:  Courtney Shaw
cshaw@DSMpartnership.com  
(515) 286-4919  
Learn More About DSM USA 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greater-des-moines-partnership-announces-2020-strategic-priorities-board-members-300987584.html

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

