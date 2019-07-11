<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.07.2019 14:00:00

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB), the parent company of Great Western Bank (www.greatwesternbank.com), announced today that it will release third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

The company’s earnings will be discussed during a live conference call, beginning at 8:30 AM (ET), by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Karels, President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bass, Chief Financial Officer Peter Chapman, Chief Credit Officer Michael Gough and Chief Risk Officer Karlyn Knieriem.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %

Interested persons may access the conference call by dialing (855) 238-8837 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) call. International callers should dial (412) 542-4114. This call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Great Western’s website at www.greatwesternbank.com.

A replay will be available beginning one hour following the conference call ending on August 8, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) and use conference ID 10132862. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same conference ID number.

The company also announced the earnings calendar for the remainder of 2019. Dates are subject to change:

  • October 24, 2019 Q4 & Full-Year

For more details, please visit our IR website at www.ir.greatwesternbank.com or sign up to receive email alerts for the latest news.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The materials posted may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K filings. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Great Western Bancorp Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Great Western Bancorp Incmehr Analysen

31.10.17 Great Western Bancorp Neutral FBR & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Powell verleiht Rohstoffpreisen Flügel
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Indizes
09:12
SMI trotzt den wieder entfachten Zinsfantasien
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Small Caps & Uber
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Great Western Bancorp Inc 35.19 -0.82% Great Western Bancorp Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
Handelskrieg: USA und China reden miteinander
Swiss Re-Aktie gibt weiter nach: Swiss Re bestätigt IPO-Aussetzung von ReAssure
SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen am Donnerstag im Plus
Sensirion-Aktie knickt ein: Sensirion gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
GAM-Aktie trotzdem fest: GAM rechnet mit Halbjahresverlust in zweistelliger Millionenhöhe
Banken im Blick: Warren Buffetts Berkshire erhält hunderte Millionen Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen am Donnerstag im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Der DAX zeigt keine eindeutige Richtung. Am Donnerstag wiesen die Indizes in Asien grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB