|
08.05.2020 00:48:00
Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors
TSX:GWO
WINNIPEG, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 22 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Michael R. Amend
843,851,727
99.83%
1,472,195
0.17%
Deborah J. Barrett
844,070,395
99.85%
1,253,524
0.15%
Robin Bienfait
844,012,818
99.84%
1,311,105
0.16%
Heather E. Conway
843,530,910
99.79%
1,792,812
0.21%
Marcel R. Coutu
822,608,464
97.31%
22,715,250
2.69%
André Desmarais
819,795,154
96.98%
25,528,757
3.02%
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
713,339,739
84.39%
131,983,938
15.61%
Gary A. Doer
841,892,599
99.59%
3,431,323
0.41%
David G. Fuller
843,376,914
99.77%
1,947,006
0.23%
Claude Généreux
827,456,933
97.89%
17,866,983
2.11%
J. David A. Jackson
840,340,047
99.41%
4,983,673
0.59%
Elizabeth C. Lempres
843,477,988
99.78%
1,845,733
0.22%
Paula B. Madoff
843,176,576
99.75%
2,147,344
0.25%
Paul A. Mahon
843,557,807
99.79%
1,766,117
0.21%
Susan J. McArthur
842,086,096
99.62%
3,237,829
0.38%
R. Jeffrey Orr
821,520,037
97.18%
23,803,874
2.82%
T. Timothy Ryan
839,940,430
99.36%
5,383,473
0.64%
Jerome J. Selitto
843,288,063
99.76%
2,035,857
0.24%
James M. Singh
843,163,670
99.74%
2,160,254
0.26%
Gregory D. Tretiak
841,253,048
99.52%
4,070,856
0.48%
Siim A. Vanaselja
840,518,457
99.43%
4,805,425
0.57%
Brian E. Walsh
839,988,025
99.37%
5,335,893
0.63%
About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2019, our companies had approximately 24,000 employees, 197,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have over $1.5 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
