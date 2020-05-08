+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020

Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors


TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 22 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Michael R. Amend

843,851,727

99.83%

1,472,195

0.17%

Deborah J. Barrett

844,070,395

99.85%

1,253,524

0.15%

Robin Bienfait

844,012,818

99.84%

1,311,105

0.16%

Heather E. Conway

843,530,910

99.79%

1,792,812

0.21%

Marcel R. Coutu

822,608,464

97.31%

22,715,250

2.69%

André Desmarais

819,795,154

96.98%

25,528,757

3.02%

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

713,339,739

84.39%

131,983,938

15.61%

Gary A. Doer

841,892,599

99.59%

3,431,323

0.41%

David G. Fuller

843,376,914

99.77%

1,947,006

0.23%

Claude Généreux

827,456,933

97.89%

17,866,983

2.11%

J. David A. Jackson

840,340,047

99.41%

4,983,673

0.59%

Elizabeth C. Lempres

843,477,988

99.78%

1,845,733

0.22%

Paula B. Madoff

843,176,576

99.75%

2,147,344

0.25%

Paul A. Mahon

843,557,807

99.79%

1,766,117

0.21%

Susan J. McArthur

842,086,096

99.62%

3,237,829

0.38%

R. Jeffrey Orr

821,520,037

97.18%

23,803,874

2.82%

T. Timothy Ryan

839,940,430

99.36%

5,383,473

0.64%

Jerome J. Selitto

843,288,063

99.76%

2,035,857

0.24%

James M. Singh

843,163,670

99.74%

2,160,254

0.26%

Gregory D. Tretiak

841,253,048

99.52%

4,070,856

0.48%

Siim A. Vanaselja

840,518,457

99.43%

4,805,425

0.57%

Brian E. Walsh

839,988,025

99.37%

5,335,893

0.63%

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2019, our companies had approximately 24,000 employees, 197,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have over $1.5 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Nachrichten

