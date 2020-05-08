Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors

TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Great-West Lifeco) announced today that the 22 nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 were elected as directors of Great-West Lifeco. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Great-West Lifeco's Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael R. Amend 843,851,727 99.83% 1,472,195 0.17% Deborah J. Barrett 844,070,395 99.85% 1,253,524 0.15% Robin Bienfait 844,012,818 99.84% 1,311,105 0.16% Heather E. Conway 843,530,910 99.79% 1,792,812 0.21% Marcel R. Coutu 822,608,464 97.31% 22,715,250 2.69% André Desmarais 819,795,154 96.98% 25,528,757 3.02% Paul Desmarais, Jr. 713,339,739 84.39% 131,983,938 15.61% Gary A. Doer 841,892,599 99.59% 3,431,323 0.41% David G. Fuller 843,376,914 99.77% 1,947,006 0.23% Claude Généreux 827,456,933 97.89% 17,866,983 2.11% J. David A. Jackson 840,340,047 99.41% 4,983,673 0.59% Elizabeth C. Lempres 843,477,988 99.78% 1,845,733 0.22% Paula B. Madoff 843,176,576 99.75% 2,147,344 0.25% Paul A. Mahon 843,557,807 99.79% 1,766,117 0.21% Susan J. McArthur 842,086,096 99.62% 3,237,829 0.38% R. Jeffrey Orr 821,520,037 97.18% 23,803,874 2.82% T. Timothy Ryan 839,940,430 99.36% 5,383,473 0.64% Jerome J. Selitto 843,288,063 99.76% 2,035,857 0.24% James M. Singh 843,163,670 99.74% 2,160,254 0.26% Gregory D. Tretiak 841,253,048 99.52% 4,070,856 0.48% Siim A. Vanaselja 840,518,457 99.43% 4,805,425 0.57% Brian E. Walsh 839,988,025 99.37% 5,335,893 0.63%

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2019, our companies had approximately 24,000 employees, 197,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 31 million customer relationships across these regions. Great-West Lifeco and its companies have over $1.5 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2020 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

