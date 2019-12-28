28.12.2019 07:00:00

Great Vehicle Service Specials Offered at Stony Plain CJDR

STONY PLAIN, Alberta, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For drivers in the Alberta area that want to make sure their vehicles are operating at peak efficiency, Stony Plain CJDR has just the thing! They're currently offering a variety of great servicing options, as well as two great service specials! These specials will allow drivers to save money on their next service appointment at Stony Plain CDJR when used appropriately! Continue reading below to see what specials are currently available!

The first great service special available at Stony Plain CDJR is a lube, oil, and filter special, starting at only $39.95! This special requires no appointment, meaning that drivers can just enter the dealership and request the servicing. Additionally, it applies to any vehicle, regardless of make and model! Simply print off the coupon, or show it at the desk via phone, and drivers will receive the special offer.

A second great available service special is a returning one, and only available until the end of the year! This is a tire special and allows drivers to get four excellent tires for the price of three, allowing them to have a full set of quality tires! These tires must be dealer-installed, however, and cannot exceed 18 inches in size. Additionally, installation and balancing will still be factored into the final pricing – only the tire comes free.

These are just two of the many great servicing options available at Stony Plain CDJR! Interested individuals that want to learn more about these options, or who want to take advantage of the deals, are encouraged to contact the dealership today! They can be reached by phone at 833-909-0290 or visited in person at 4004 51 Street Stony Plain, AB T7Z1Y4. Additionally, they can be researched at their website https://www.stonyplainchrysler.ca/.

 

SOURCE Stony Plain CJDR

