Great Success at 2019 China (Shenzhen) International Vape Expo

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 29-31, 2019 China (Shenzhen) International Vape Expo, known as RHBVE, has been held by Reed Huabo Exhibition. During the three days, there were over 150 vape brands exhibiting at the show, attracting thousands of E-cig distributors, wholesalers, vape stores, traders, retailers, E-commerce, Tobacco companies, gift company etc. from 23 countries or area over the world.

There are lot of E-cig brands that have appeared in China's vape market in 2019, such as Jouz, Flow, YOOZ, Snow plus, gippro, and VGOD, they brought more than 1,000 exhibits, including Disposal pods, Pods-system, Heat-not-burn devices and Nicotine-salt Liquids, which have been a hit at the expo. RHBVE also held 2019 China E-cig Industry Forum to help these brands to explore new markets or promote their products.

New types of tobacco has also been an important product line for traditional tobacco companies in China. Yunnan tobacco HUAYU, Hubei tobacco MOK and Sichuan tobacco KUNG FU have attend RHBVE and became a focus at the expo.

Starting in 2015, China (Shenzhen) Vape Expo has become the influential vape expo in global manufacturing base Shenzhen, covering upstream (accessory supply chain) and downstream (end products and e-commerce solutions) aspects of the industry, which attracted 10,000+ professional visitors each year, and becoming the extraordinary platform for global e-cig technologies and brands to promote and showcase themselves.

Upcoming event: 2020 China (Shenzhen) International Vape Expo

Date: October 20-23, 2020

Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

