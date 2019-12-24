Great Spark Design Awards Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers from top brands including Philips, Dell, Google, IBM, HP, Fitbit, Nest, Norelco, Milliken, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, top consultancies like Whipsaw, fuseproject, Anvil and Twisthink and the world's leading design schools went head to head in the highly competitive 2019 Spark Design Awards.

Juries took place in the Autodesk Gallery in San Francisco and at the University of Chicago/Hong Kong, with 37 jurors . The judges worked in a multi-disciplinary process with experts from each design discipline guiding discussions. "This technique leads to a spirited debated and thorough analysis of each entry," stated Spark CEO Peter Kuchnicki, "Our jury days are the most exciting and challenging of the competition year!"

Winners are featured at the Spark Galleries and exhibited to thousands of visitors at international design fairs and conferences.

Design Category Award Organization IBM Food Trust Digital Platinum IBM Prep-LABs : AR Kit Digital Bronze Mix Lab, Korea Polytechnic HP Neverstop Laser TRK Experience Platinum HP Charge 3 UX Design Experience Bronze Fitbit Dell Latitude 25th Anniversary Packaging Graphic Silver Dell Technologies da Vinci SP Surgical System Health Platinum Intuitive DigitalDiagnost C90 TubeHead Health Gold Philips Experience Design Ingenia Ambition Health Gold Philips Experience Design Dreem 2 Health Silver fuseproject Snoo Health Silver fuseproject Ion Endoluminal System Health Bronze Intuitive AliveCor KardiaMobile Product Platinum level design sf Google Nest Mini Product Platinum Google HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printer Product Platinum HP Onebot Educational Robot Product Platinum Beijing AIQI Technology Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL Product Gold Google Alienware m15 Product Silver Dell Technologies Ceribell Product Silver Whipsaw Cisco Meraki MV Security Cameras Product Silver Whipsaw D2™ Convertible Flooring Product Silver Twisthink Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Product Silver Dell Technologies Google Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL Product Silver Google 2019 KEENZ Airplus Product Bronze KEENZ Google Nest Hub Max Product Bronze Google Neuralink N1 Wearable Brain Interface Product Bronze WOKE Studio & Elon Musk Norelco Shaver 6000 Series Product Bronze Philips Experience Design Google Pixel 4 Cases Product Bronze Google Tokki Wraps and Bands Product Bronze Anvil Studios Caring Times in a Distinctive Spaces Spaces Silver MA Design Co. Crystal Laputa Bldg. Spaces Silver 5+design Box of Happiness Spaces Platinum Scale Art Design Changing China Spaces Platinum Face & Associates Interior Design C-Park Ideality Spaces Platinum YZ Environmental Design Home of Nature Spaces Platinum Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design Read Life Spaces Platinum Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design YB1 Spaces Platinum fuseproject Interpretation Of Beauty Spaces Gold Pinhau X Under North DEEJ Campus Spaces Gold 5+design Jinan City Balcony Urban Design Spaces Gold Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Navigator Spaces Gold Kris Lin International Design OCT & VANKE: THE RIVIERA Spaces Gold LSDCASA Shanghai Old Town Master Plan Spaces Gold Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Sifting Landscape Spaces Gold Yile Interior Design Timbrel Vault Spaces Gold Skidmore, Owings & Merrill de Youngsters Studio Spaces Silver fuseproject No. 1328 Concentration Spaces Silver Guei Hou Engineering PUYUE HESHAN Spaces Silver Face & Associates Interior Design Taste of Machi —Japanese Restaurant Spaces Silver Nong Mu Design Engineering Tranquil Life In Fog Spaces Silver Corange Design G Spaces Spaces Bronze Han Yue Interior Design Nanchang VR Technology & Innovation City Spaces Bronze Skidmore, Owings & Merrill PENETRATION Spaces Bronze Kris Lin International Design Return to Innocence Spaces Bronze Houseplan The Park Spaces Bronze Kris Lin International Design Unrestricted Freedom Spaces Bronze YZ Environmental Design Canoo Transport Platinum Canoo WITH:US Transport Gold KLIO Design Neuron T-ONE Transport Silver Neuron EV Neuron TORQ Transport Silver Neuron EV

About the Spark Awards

The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are international, open to all design professionals and university-level students. Sponsors include Autodesk and HP. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at www.sparkawards.com.

