Great Spark Design Awards Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers from top brands including Philips, Dell, Google, IBM, HP, Fitbit, Nest, Norelco, Milliken, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, top consultancies like Whipsaw, fuseproject, Anvil and Twisthink and the world's leading design schools went head to head in the highly competitive 2019 Spark Design Awards.

Juries took place in the Autodesk Gallery in San Francisco and at the University of Chicago/Hong Kong, with 37 jurors . The judges worked in a multi-disciplinary process with experts from each design discipline guiding discussions. "This technique leads to a spirited debated and thorough analysis of each entry," stated Spark CEO Peter Kuchnicki, "Our jury days are the most exciting and challenging of the competition year!"

Winners are featured at the Spark Galleries and exhibited to thousands of visitors at international design fairs and conferences.

2019 Fall/Winter Winners


Design

Category

Award

Organization

IBM Food Trust

Digital

Platinum

IBM

Prep-LABs : AR Kit

Digital

Bronze

Mix Lab, Korea Polytechnic

HP Neverstop Laser TRK

Experience

Platinum

HP

Charge 3 UX Design

Experience

Bronze

Fitbit

Dell Latitude 25th Anniversary Packaging

Graphic

Silver

Dell Technologies

da Vinci SP Surgical System

Health

Platinum

Intuitive

DigitalDiagnost C90 TubeHead

Health

Gold

Philips Experience Design

Ingenia Ambition

Health

Gold

Philips Experience Design

Dreem 2

Health

Silver

fuseproject

Snoo

Health

Silver

fuseproject

Ion Endoluminal System

Health

Bronze

Intuitive

AliveCor KardiaMobile

Product

Platinum

level design sf

Google Nest Mini

Product

Platinum

Google

HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printer

Product

Platinum

HP

Onebot Educational Robot

Product

Platinum

Beijing AIQI Technology

Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL

Product

Gold

Google

Alienware m15

Product

Silver

Dell Technologies

Ceribell

Product

Silver

Whipsaw

Cisco Meraki MV Security Cameras

Product

Silver

Whipsaw

D2™ Convertible Flooring

Product

Silver

Twisthink

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra

Product

Silver

Dell Technologies

Google Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL

Product

Silver

Google

2019 KEENZ Airplus

Product

Bronze

KEENZ

Google Nest Hub Max

Product

Bronze

Google

Neuralink N1 Wearable Brain Interface

Product

Bronze

WOKE Studio & Elon Musk

Norelco Shaver 6000 Series

Product

Bronze

Philips Experience Design

Google Pixel 4 Cases

Product

Bronze

Google

Tokki Wraps and Bands

Product

Bronze

Anvil Studios

Caring Times in a Distinctive Spaces

Spaces

Silver

MA Design Co.

Crystal Laputa Bldg.

Spaces

Silver

5+design

Box of Happiness

Spaces

Platinum

Scale Art Design

Changing China

Spaces

Platinum

Face & Associates Interior Design

C-Park Ideality

Spaces

Platinum

YZ Environmental Design

Home of Nature

Spaces

Platinum

Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design

Read Life

Spaces

Platinum

Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design

YB1

Spaces

Platinum

fuseproject

Interpretation Of Beauty

Spaces

Gold

Pinhau X Under North

DEEJ Campus

Spaces

Gold

5+design

Jinan City Balcony Urban Design

Spaces

Gold

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Navigator

Spaces

Gold

Kris Lin International Design

OCT & VANKE: THE RIVIERA

Spaces

Gold

LSDCASA

Shanghai Old Town Master Plan

Spaces

Gold

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Sifting Landscape

Spaces

Gold

Yile Interior Design

Timbrel Vault

Spaces

Gold

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

de Youngsters Studio

Spaces

Silver

fuseproject

No. 1328 Concentration

Spaces

Silver

Guei Hou Engineering

PUYUE HESHAN

Spaces

Silver

Face & Associates Interior Design

Taste of Machi —Japanese Restaurant

Spaces

Silver

Nong Mu Design Engineering

Tranquil Life In Fog

Spaces

Silver

Corange Design

G Spaces

Spaces

Bronze

Han Yue Interior Design

Nanchang VR Technology & Innovation City

Spaces

Bronze

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

PENETRATION

Spaces

Bronze

Kris Lin International Design

Return to Innocence

Spaces

Bronze

Houseplan

The Park

Spaces

Bronze

Kris Lin International Design

Unrestricted Freedom

Spaces

Bronze

YZ Environmental Design

Canoo

Transport

Platinum

Canoo

WITH:US

Transport

Gold

KLIO Design

Neuron T-ONE

Transport

Silver

Neuron EV

Neuron TORQ

Transport

Silver

Neuron EV

About the Spark Awards
The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are international, open to all design professionals and university-level students. Sponsors include Autodesk and HP. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at www.sparkawards.com.

