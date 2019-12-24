|
Great Spark Design Awards Announced
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers from top brands including Philips, Dell, Google, IBM, HP, Fitbit, Nest, Norelco, Milliken, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, top consultancies like Whipsaw, fuseproject, Anvil and Twisthink and the world's leading design schools went head to head in the highly competitive 2019 Spark Design Awards.
Juries took place in the Autodesk Gallery in San Francisco and at the University of Chicago/Hong Kong, with 37 jurors . The judges worked in a multi-disciplinary process with experts from each design discipline guiding discussions. "This technique leads to a spirited debated and thorough analysis of each entry," stated Spark CEO Peter Kuchnicki, "Our jury days are the most exciting and challenging of the competition year!"
Winners are featured at the Spark Galleries and exhibited to thousands of visitors at international design fairs and conferences.
2019 Fall/Winter Winners
Design
Category
Award
Organization
IBM Food Trust
Digital
Platinum
IBM
Prep-LABs : AR Kit
Digital
Bronze
Mix Lab, Korea Polytechnic
HP Neverstop Laser TRK
Experience
Platinum
HP
Charge 3 UX Design
Experience
Bronze
Fitbit
Dell Latitude 25th Anniversary Packaging
Graphic
Silver
Dell Technologies
da Vinci SP Surgical System
Health
Platinum
Intuitive
DigitalDiagnost C90 TubeHead
Health
Gold
Philips Experience Design
Ingenia Ambition
Health
Gold
Philips Experience Design
Dreem 2
Health
Silver
fuseproject
Snoo
Health
Silver
fuseproject
Ion Endoluminal System
Health
Bronze
Intuitive
AliveCor KardiaMobile
Product
Platinum
level design sf
Google Nest Mini
Product
Platinum
HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D Printer
Product
Platinum
HP
Onebot Educational Robot
Product
Platinum
Beijing AIQI Technology
Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL
Product
Gold
Alienware m15
Product
Silver
Dell Technologies
Ceribell
Product
Silver
Whipsaw
Cisco Meraki MV Security Cameras
Product
Silver
Whipsaw
D2™ Convertible Flooring
Product
Silver
Twisthink
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
Product
Silver
Dell Technologies
Google Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL
Product
Silver
2019 KEENZ Airplus
Product
Bronze
KEENZ
Google Nest Hub Max
Product
Bronze
Neuralink N1 Wearable Brain Interface
Product
Bronze
WOKE Studio & Elon Musk
Norelco Shaver 6000 Series
Product
Bronze
Philips Experience Design
Google Pixel 4 Cases
Product
Bronze
Tokki Wraps and Bands
Product
Bronze
Anvil Studios
Caring Times in a Distinctive Spaces
Spaces
Silver
MA Design Co.
Crystal Laputa Bldg.
Spaces
Silver
5+design
Box of Happiness
Spaces
Platinum
Scale Art Design
Changing China
Spaces
Platinum
Face & Associates Interior Design
C-Park Ideality
Spaces
Platinum
YZ Environmental Design
Home of Nature
Spaces
Platinum
Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design
Read Life
Spaces
Platinum
Beijing Serendipper Spaces Design
YB1
Spaces
Platinum
fuseproject
Interpretation Of Beauty
Spaces
Gold
Pinhau X Under North
DEEJ Campus
Spaces
Gold
5+design
Jinan City Balcony Urban Design
Spaces
Gold
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Navigator
Spaces
Gold
Kris Lin International Design
OCT & VANKE: THE RIVIERA
Spaces
Gold
LSDCASA
Shanghai Old Town Master Plan
Spaces
Gold
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Sifting Landscape
Spaces
Gold
Yile Interior Design
Timbrel Vault
Spaces
Gold
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
de Youngsters Studio
Spaces
Silver
fuseproject
No. 1328 Concentration
Spaces
Silver
Guei Hou Engineering
PUYUE HESHAN
Spaces
Silver
Face & Associates Interior Design
Taste of Machi —Japanese Restaurant
Spaces
Silver
Nong Mu Design Engineering
Tranquil Life In Fog
Spaces
Silver
Corange Design
G Spaces
Spaces
Bronze
Han Yue Interior Design
Nanchang VR Technology & Innovation City
Spaces
Bronze
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
PENETRATION
Spaces
Bronze
Kris Lin International Design
Return to Innocence
Spaces
Bronze
Houseplan
The Park
Spaces
Bronze
Kris Lin International Design
Unrestricted Freedom
Spaces
Bronze
YZ Environmental Design
Canoo
Transport
Platinum
Canoo
WITH:US
Transport
Gold
KLIO Design
Neuron T-ONE
Transport
Silver
Neuron EV
Neuron TORQ
Transport
Silver
Neuron EV
About the Spark Awards
The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are international, open to all design professionals and university-level students. Sponsors include Autodesk and HP. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at www.sparkawards.com.
