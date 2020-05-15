+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.05.2020 01:31:00

Great Panther Reports Fatal Accident at the Guanajuato Mine Complex in Mexico

NYSE American: GPL
TSX: GPR  

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX:GPR; NYSE-A:GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") is saddened to report a fatality has occurred at its Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) in Mexico.  The accident occurred today at approximately 9.30am CDT in the Rayas underground mine at GMC.

The deceased, age 29, was a contract electrician at GMC.  The accident involved a single motor vehicle travelling down a decline during care and maintenance activities.  Another Great Panther contractor in the same vehicle was injured in the accident and has been transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Great Panther personnel immediately followed mine rescue protocols, and authorities arrived at the mine to review the site of the accident.  The area has been barricaded from entry and will only be re-opened once a full internal investigation is completed.

Great Panther extends its sincere condolences and is supporting the family in this time of need.  The Company places the safety and well-being of its personnel and communities as its highest priority and is working with authorities to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

"We are extremely saddened by this tragic accident and extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased", stated Great Panther President and CEO Rob Henderson.  "Safety is a core value at Great Panther and we will thoroughly investigate this accident and take remedial action."

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Limited is a Vancouver-based intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company.  Great Panther's operations include the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil, and the Topia Mine and Guanajuato Mine Complex, comprising the San Ignacio and Guanajuato mines, in Mexico.  It also owns the Coricancha Mine in Peru which is currently on care and maintenance.  Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited Logo (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-reports-fatal-accident-at-the-guanajuato-mine-complex-in-mexico-301059879.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 347.80
-0.60 %
CS Group 7.46
-1.03 %
CieFinRichemont 52.34
-1.21 %
The Swatch Grp 173.25
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
-2.88 %
Lonza Grp 443.10
-3.57 %
SGS 2’065.00
-3.64 %
ABB 16.82
-3.97 %
Adecco Group 38.65
-4.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.05.20
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
14.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
14.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14.05.20
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kehrtwende - Positiver Handelsausklang -- SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street-Anleger griffen dennoch zu. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB