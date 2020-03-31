31.03.2020 05:33:00

Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Reports on the Guanajuato Mine Complex

NYSE American: GPL  |  TSX: GPR 

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED (NYSE American: GPL; TSX: GPR) ("Great Panther") announces that two technical reports regarding the Guanajuato Mine Complex have been filed.  The reports are titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, San Ignacio Mine, Guanajuato State, Mexico", dated March 17, 2020, and  "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report on the Guanajuato Mine Complex, Guanajuato Mine, Guanajuato State, Mexico", dated March 27, 2020 (the "Technical Reports").  The Technical Reports were prepared by Robert F. Brown, P. Eng., Qualified Person & Acting V.P. Exploration, and Mohammed Nourpour, P. Geo., Qualified Person & Resource Geologist.  The Technical Reports are in support of Great Panther's March 9, 2020 news release announcing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the Guanajuato Mine Complex, with effective dates of July 31, 2019 for the San Ignacio Mine and October 31, 2019 for the Guanajuato Mine.  The Technical Reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Limited is an intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.  Great Panther's operations include the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil, and the Topia Mine and Guanajuato Mine Complex, comprising the San Ignacio and Guanajuato mines, in Mexico.  It also owns the Coricancha Mine in Peru which is currently on care and maintenance.

Great Panther Mining Limited (CNW Group/Great Panther Mining Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-files-ni-43-101-technical-reports-on-the-guanajuato-mine-complex-301032209.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 48.74
8.06 %
Roche Hldg G 308.80
4.10 %
Swisscom 536.00
4.08 %
Givaudan 2'975.00
3.84 %
Lonza Grp 393.80
3.14 %
Adecco Group 36.78
-0.51 %
Swiss Re 70.30
-0.54 %
CS Group 8.00
-0.67 %
CieFinRichemont 52.10
-1.51 %
ABB 16.64
-5.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.03.20
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Zurück in die Vergangenheit
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
30.03.20
SMI-Anleger verlässt der Mut
27.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.03.20
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow über 22'300-Punkten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Börsenschliessungen befürchtet - Bitcoin & Co. auch gefährdet?
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie +57 Prozent: FDA erteilt Erlaubnis für Covid-19-Studie
Novartis prüft Malaria-Mittel gegen das Coronavirus - Aktie im Plus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams erhält bei Kapitalerhöhung Unterstützung von Aktionären
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Abbott Laboratories-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Corona-Schnelltest in den USA zugelassen
Bankaktien unter Druck - Julius Bär, UBS und CS mit Kursverlusten
ABB-Aktie nach Margen und Umsatzwarnung unter Druck
SMI-Anleger verlässt der Mut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow über 22'300-Punkten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Montag nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten zu. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer zeigte sich schlussendlich ebenfalls fester. Auch an den US-Börsen wurden am Montag Gewinne verbucht. In Asien verbuchten die Indizes zum Wochenstart Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB