Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd. - Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd. ("GPFS"), an affiliate of Great Pacific Capital Corp. announced that it acquired 100,000 common shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser"), on March 9, 2020, through a recognized Canadian Stock Exchange. This was the first acquisition of West Fraser common shares by GPFS. GPFS is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia. The principal business of GPFS is investing in securities.

Following the acquisition the total holdings in the common shares of West Fraser by GPFS and its affiliates was 8,014,900 common shares, representing approximately 12.1% of the outstanding common shares of West Fraser.

The common shares of West Fraser that GPFS purchased were purchased and are presently being held for investment purposes. The shares of West Fraser held by the Acquiror's affiliate Great Pacific Capital Corp. have been held since 2011. In the future, GPFS or its affiliates may acquire additional common shares of West Fraser or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates can be obtained from Nick Desmarais (604-688-6764) or on the SEDAR profile of West Fraser at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Great Pacific Financial Services Ltd.