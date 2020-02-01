Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference Chooses InfoReady Engagement Hub as Its Online Speaker and Session Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoReady Corporation, a leading provider of workflow software to higher education, announced today that the Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference has selected Engagement Hub for its online conference information presentation and registration system. Engagement Hub makes possible a visually attractive display of relevant information and opportunities, while encouraging site visitors to click for more information, registration, and enrollment. Just as importantly, cost-effective Engagement Hub is easy to use for both site visitors and for administrators involved in implementation, metrics, and analysis.

Dr. Krista Malley, Director for Student Success at Oakland University, and Conference program chair, notes that InfoReady's Engagement Hub "is an excellent solution to publicize the GLRSSC and all the Conference logistics and sessions so that participants can make informed decisions well before arrival. That not only helps ensure maximized session attendance, but allows registrants to understand the extraordinary breadth and diversity of issues and interests within Student Success. Just as importantly, Engagement Hub was so easy to install and implement that the Conference administrative staff was delighted." The Conference's Engagement Hub can be viewed at: https://glrssc.inforeadyscale.com/hub.

The Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference, one of the premier events in its category, will be held February 27-28, 2020 at Oakland University's Oakland Center. InfoReady proudly joins the Kresge Foundation and Gardner Institute as Conference sponsors. Further information is available at: https://oakland.edu/studentsuccess/conference/.

About InfoReady Corporation

InfoReady (http://www.inforeadycorp.com) helps universities to be cohesive, vibrant, competitive and engaging communities. It achieves this through a software platform transforming higher education. Its interface, embedded in any university's website, allows faculty, staff, students and alumni to slide tiles to explore opportunities. Behind the scenes, it is a flexible, easy and powerful workflow engine automating laborious processes all over campus. It helps administration to accept, review, and select research grant proposals. It signs up undergrads for classes and experiences matching their interests, helping them to stay in school. It reaches out to underserved youth populations, ensuring a diverse student body in the future. Used by over a hundred leading universities worldwide, InfoReady is unlocking a vibrant future for higher education.

