01.02.2020 19:00:00

Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference Chooses InfoReady Engagement Hub as Its Online Speaker and Session Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoReady Corporation, a leading provider of workflow software to higher education, announced today that the Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference has selected Engagement Hub for its online conference information presentation and registration system. Engagement Hub makes possible a visually attractive display of relevant information and opportunities, while encouraging site visitors to click for more information, registration, and enrollment. Just as importantly, cost-effective Engagement Hub is easy to use for both site visitors and for administrators involved in implementation, metrics, and analysis.

Dr. Krista Malley, Director for Student Success at Oakland University, and Conference program chair, notes that InfoReady's Engagement Hub "is an excellent solution to publicize the GLRSSC and all the Conference logistics and sessions so that participants can make informed decisions well before arrival. That not only helps ensure maximized session attendance, but allows registrants to understand the extraordinary breadth and diversity of issues and interests within Student Success. Just as importantly, Engagement Hub was so easy to install and implement that the Conference administrative staff was delighted." The Conference's Engagement Hub can be viewed at: https://glrssc.inforeadyscale.com/hub.

The Great Lakes Regional Student Success Conference, one of the premier events in its category, will be held February 27-28, 2020 at Oakland University's Oakland Center. InfoReady proudly joins the Kresge Foundation and Gardner Institute as Conference sponsors. Further information is available at: https://oakland.edu/studentsuccess/conference/.

About InfoReady Corporation
InfoReady (http://www.inforeadycorp.com) helps universities to be cohesive, vibrant, competitive and engaging communities. It achieves this through a software platform transforming higher education. Its interface, embedded in any university's website, allows faculty, staff, students and alumni to slide tiles to explore opportunities. Behind the scenes, it is a flexible, easy and powerful workflow engine automating laborious processes all over campus. It helps administration to accept, review, and select research grant proposals. It signs up undergrads for classes and experiences matching their interests, helping them to stay in school. It reaches out to underserved youth populations, ensuring a diverse student body in the future. Used by over a hundred leading universities worldwide, InfoReady is unlocking a vibrant future for higher education.

 

SOURCE InfoReady Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
31.01.20
SMI - es bleibt volatil
31.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Britische Steuerbehörde vs. Krypto-Kriminalität: Bitcoin-Tracking-Tool gesucht
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Meyer Burger erzielt vor Schiedsgericht Teilerfolg - Aktie im Plus
Amazon-Aktie reisst Rekordmarke: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Orascom-Chef Khaled Bichara verstorben - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;