Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment is Expanding Beyond: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment is the Premiere fulfillment company in the Great Lakes region. Through providing shipping and fulfillment for Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, Shopify or any other platforms, our customers can be assured of selling all of their products through our process. Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment uses state-of-the-art equipment and processes to provide the best customer experience. Great Lakes is expanding rapidly to always have the capacity for our clients.

Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment started as an Amazon and eBay part-time selling company in 2015. Through many ups and downs, these experiences taught our company how to look at problems differently. Instead of seeing only the negative, Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment learned to focus on the positive outcomes, which enabled better process in our business as a result.

John Sas, owner of Great Lakes is quoted, "Our motto for Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment is fail fast, fail forward. Any successful business will make mistakes. The truly successful ones embrace, learn, and grow from them."

Now, Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment is expanding into larger warehousing, allowing for more flexibility in our companies' service offerings and to better keep up with our growing online selling business. Great Lakes has taken knowledge of internal prepping and fulfilling to create the current prep center. Great Lakes wants to help other businesses with the logistics, and ultimately get the products they source or create into the hands of their customers.

About Us

Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment has been selling on Amazon and eBay since 2015. Shortly after, Great Lakes expanded into our own warehouse which has enhanced our processes to provide the best customer experience.

SOURCE Great Lakes Prep and Fulfillment

