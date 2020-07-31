+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Great Hill Partners Adds Experienced Payment Leader as Executive-in-Residence

BOSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Hill Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced that Ian Drysdale has joined as an Executive-in-Residence ("EIR") to focus on identifying and pursuing investment opportunities in the financial technology, payments, and software sectors. 

Drysdale brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience from some of the largest payments companies such as First Data, WorldPay, Heartland Payments, and Elavon. Most recently, Ian served as President of Zelis Payments, a B2B healthcare payments company, where he led the development of the payor/payee network which included 150 payors and 600,000 providers. Last October, Zelis announced a recapitalization and a merger with RedCard.

"We are excited to formally partner with Ian, after working with him as an advisor to one of our portfolio companies. Throughout his career Ian has demonstrated strong business acumen with a focus on product innovation, customer service, and go-to-market strategy.  These attributes are closely aligned with Great Hill's investment strategy," said Nick Cayer, Partner at Great Hill Partners.

Matt Vettel, Managing Partner at Great Hill Partners, added, "Ian has a long and successful track record of helping larger financial technology companies enhance their product portfolio and reposition their business units for growth. We are eager to apply Ian's skills and experiences to another one of our rapidly growing portfolio companies."

"I am thrilled to be working with the FinTech team at Great Hill Partners. Led by Matt and Nick, Great Hill's FinTech team is not only one of the most knowledgeable private equity investors but also a trusted leader in developing high growth companies. I am excited to be joining such a dynamic team."

Great Hill is one of the most active financial technology private equity investors, having completed fifteen financial technology and payment investments since its inception.  Representative investments include Accelerated Payment Technologies (acquired by Global Payments), Affinipay (acquired by TA Associates), BillMatrix (acquired by Fiserv), BlueSnap, MineralTree, NMI, One Inc., Paytronix, Passport Health (acquired by Experian), Vanco Payments, and Versapay.

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $25 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the financial technology, software, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and digital commerce sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised nearly $8 billion of commitments and invested in more than 75 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. For more information, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Great Hill Partners)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-hill-partners-adds-experienced-payment-leader-as-executive-in-residence-301103832.html

SOURCE Great Hill Partners

