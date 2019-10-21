+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 22:10:00

Great Canadian Gaming To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results On November 4

COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX: GC] ("the Company") announced that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 (the "third quarter") after market close on November 4, 2019.  The Company will also host a conference call on November 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, at which time management will both review the financial results and discuss the progress of the business.  The following senior management will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors:

  • Mr. Rod N. Baker, Chief Executive Officer
  • Mr. Terrance Doyle, President, Strategic Growth & Chief Compliance Officer

The third quarter 2019 results press release, condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com, on the night of November 4, 2019.  This information will also be available on www.sedar.com shortly afterwards.

The conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com.  The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688, 778-383-7413 or toll free at 1-888-390-0546.  Questions will be reserved for analysts and institutional investors.  Following completion of the call, a replay will be available via the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is a B.C. based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
95 Schooner Street
Coquitlam, BC
V3K 7A8
(604) 303-1000
Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

