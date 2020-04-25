+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 02:38:00

Great Canadian Gaming to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5 and Virtual Annual General Meeting Details

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("the Company") announced that it will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (the "first quarter") before market open on May 5, 2020.

Q1 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call on May 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time, at which time management will both review the financial results and provide an update on the business.

The following senior management will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors:

  • Mr. Rod N. Baker, Chief Executive Officer
  • Mr. Terrance Doyle, President, Strategic Growth and Chief Compliance Officer
  • Mr. Matthew Anfinson, Chief Operating Officer

The first quarter 2020 results press release, condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com, on May 5, 2020 after 6:00 AM Pacific Time. This information will also be available on www.sedar.com shortly afterwards.

The conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com. The conference call may also be accessed by calling (416) 764-8688, or (778) 383-7413 or toll free at 1-888-390-0546. Questions will be reserved for analysts and institutional investors only. Following completion of the conference call, a replay will be available via the Company's website, www.gcgaming.com.

VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are welcome to join our virtual Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") to be held at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on May 5, 2020 using the below methods of participation.

Attendance by Teleconference

Shareholders may attend the AGM through teleconference. The Company will provide all shareholders with the opportunity to listen to the meeting and ask questions in a live setting. Shareholders are also encouraged to use the teleconference line to listen to the AGM should they not wish to formally register through the Lumi platform, as described in detail below. Shareholders wishing to ask questions will be required to provide verification of shareholder status. Shareholders are asked to have their proxy materials available for this verification process when attending by teleconference.

The teleconference can be accessed by calling (416) 764-8688, or (778) 383-7413 or toll free at 1-888-390-0546.

Attendance by Webcast - Lumi Platform Access

Shareholders may attend the AGM by webcast via the Lumi meeting platform. Due to the anticipated number of Shareholders choosing to attend the meeting by webcast, we recommend that you log in approximately one hour prior to the start time of the AGM in order to register and verify shareholders status.

Voting and Questions

The following steps must be completed between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM Pacific Time on May 5, 2020.

Step 1: Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/206763957

Step 2: Follow these instructions:

For registered shareholders

  • Click "I have a Control Number";
  • Enter the control number, which is located at on your proxy form or which was provided directly by Computershare over email; and
  • Enter the password "gaming2020" (case sensitive).

For duly appointed proxyholders of registered and non-registered shareholders

  • Click "I have a Control Number";
  • Enter the meeting-specific control number provided by Computershare via e-mail which was obtained by following the steps in the section entitled, "Appointment of Proxies" in the Company's information circular filed on SEDAR on March 27, 2020. Of importance, shareholders must register their proxies through  http://www.computershare.com/GCDQ by May 1, 2020; and
  • Enter the password "gaming2020" (case sensitive).  

Attendance as Guest – Webcast Listen Only

Shareholders can also listen to the AGM by attending the meeting as a guest through the Lumi platform. Please note that shareholders who choose to log in this manner will not be able to vote or submit typed questions during the meeting.

The following steps must be completed between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM Pacific Time on May 5, 2020.

Step 1: Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/206763957

Step 2: Follow these instructions:

  • Click "I am a Guest"; and
  • Complete the online form.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
39 Wynford Drive
North York, ON
M3C 3K5
Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

