25.02.2020 14:46:00
Great Business Schools Releases National Rankings of Supply Chain Management Degree Programs
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Business Schools (https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/), a free online guide that takes students from the decision to attend business school all the way to an application and acceptance, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020 (https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-supply-chain-management-programs/)
15 Best Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020
(https://greatbusinessschools.org/best-online-supply-chain-management-programs/)
10 Fastest Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020
(https://greatbusinessschools.org/accelerated-supply-chain-management-degree/)
10 Most Affordable Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Degrees for 2020
(https://greatbusinessschools.org/affordable-supply-chain-management-degrees/)
The Top 3 Best Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Lehigh University; 2) University of Washington; 3) Purdue University. The Top 3 Online Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Massachusetts; 2) Illinois Institute of Technology; 3) University of Alabama at Birmingham.
A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.
"It's not the most exciting-sounding major," as GBS editors admit, "but for students who want a long, rewarding career that is always adapting and developing, a bachelor's in supply chain management is a good place to start." In a global economy, complete control over the supply chain, from raw material to stores, is crucial, and good supply chain managers make it possible. For students considering a supply chain management program, "Supply chain leadership positions are in-demand, which promises a high return on investment for supply chain management degree holders." And for those who want adventure in their career, "Logistics and supply chain management jobs are available around the globe."
The Great Business Schools supply chain management ranking covers both on-campus and online programs, informing both new high-school graduates and career-changing professionals. As the editors explain, for working adults "the best online supply chain management degrees position the individual to advance in his or her career." For young people just starting their careers, the connections and mentorship of a good program help move into a lucrative career smoothly. No matter what the particular circumstances of the student, GBS makes a commitment to providing the most up-to-date and useful advice.
Going to the right school is important for every student. Great Business Schools doesn't get caught up about which schools are the "best." They focus on what makes business schools great places for students to learn and grow. Rankings and resources that reflect a wide range of needs and priorities are what set GBS apart.
All Institutions in the Great Business Schools Supply Chain Management Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order)
American Public University
Arizona State University
Athens State University
Baker College
Ball State University
Bellevue University
California Baptist University
California State University, East Bay
Clayton State University
Colorado Christian University
Colorado State University
Colorado Tech University
CSU Global
DeSales University
East Carolina University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida International University
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Florida Tech
Golden Gate University
Grand Canyon University
Granite State College
Grantham University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Indiana University - Bloomington
Kennesaw State University
Lehigh University
Michigan State University
Middle Georgia State University
Murray State University
North Carolina State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University
Portland State University
Purdue University
Rutgers University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Wesleyan University
Syracuse University
Texas A&M University-College Station
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Arkansas
University of Denver
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign
University of Maryland - College Park
University of Massachusetts - Amherst
University of Michigan-Flint
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of St Francis
University of Tennessee - Knoxville
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Washington - Seattle
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Marie Benson
Lead Editor, Great Business Schools
234816@email4pr.com
https://www.greatbusinessschools.org/about/
(336) 629-7903
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-business-schools-releases-national-rankings-of-supply-chain-management-degree-programs-301010603.html
SOURCE Great Business Schools
